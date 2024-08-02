‘100% the busiest person in Paris’: People love Snoop Dogg at the Olympics

If you’ve been watching the Summer Olympics in Paris, you have to admit that part of you has been watching for one reason: Snoop Dogg.

The “Gin and Juice” artist has been pretty much everywhere since the games got underway on July 26, and the people are here for it. He’s bringing joy, plain and simple.

Snoopmania takes over the Paris Olympics

However, it’s not just Snoop’s typical fun-loving/slightly-spaced demeanor that’s capturing our hearts at the Olympics, it’s the sheer variety of stuff he’s doing there. For many viewers, it all kicked off with his handling of the Olympic torch, which involved a dang crip walk.

One moment, he’s commenting on a badminton match…

Snoop Dogg needs to commentate every game at the Olympics 😂



via: @NBCSports pic.twitter.com/DmeWMnon4o — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) July 30, 2024

…the next, he’s swimming with Michael damn Phelps.

But that’s just the surface of the events Snoop tried his hand at, as the man gave judo, sprinting, powerlifting and fencing his all.

But Snoop’s escapades weren’t limited to the Olympic games. Eager to take in the local culture, Snoop also toured the Louvre.

Snooping around the Louvre with the one and only Snoop Dogg. 🎨 @SnoopDogg x #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/4b9x8n1yTb — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 2, 2024

Then there are the Where’s Waldo-type appearances, where he just shows up in unexpectedly delightful ways. Witness this spontaneous dance-off with Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles:

Of course, there have been ample opportunities to memeify his sightings, and the internet has not missed that golden opportunity.

policy seeing what comms just tweeted pic.twitter.com/cwI7Yt97A2 — Clare Considine (@macrotargeting) July 30, 2024

Snoop is the supportive uncle who wears your face at the Olympics to be supportive. pic.twitter.com/aEeWBdrjcP — Caroleeena 🍉 (@Caroleeenalala) August 2, 2024

Snoop’s antics inspired a hashtag on social media for fans to follow along on his Olympic journey called #followthedogg.

The Snooplympics go even deeper, folks. Have you seen the pin? Have you seen the pin?

This is hands down the best 2024 Olympic collectible. https://t.co/lCx6gc71gt — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 29, 2024

Social media reacts to Snoop at the Olympics

Overall though, people are just really digging the mashup of Snoop and the Olympics. It’s two great tastes that taste great together. The whole thing is made all the more hilarious when you realize Snoop Dogg was a fairly controversial figure for literal decades. Today, he’s wholesome as Mr. Rogers in a ball pit of Build-A-Bears.

My mom called me and told me how much she likes watching Snoop Dogg at the Olympics and I had to remind her that she grounded me for buying his CD once — Josh (@joshnorthsouth) August 1, 2024

Snoop Dogg watching Nadal vs Djokovic with Billie Jean King was not on my Olympics bingo card pic.twitter.com/6pnONhgsqr — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) July 29, 2024

Snoop Dogg at the Olympics is one of the best things that has ever happened in the history of the Olympics pic.twitter.com/Vz3Gbb3UfJ — Marielle ⚓️🔱 (@marielle922) July 31, 2024

Detective Stabler and Snoop Dogg at the Olympics got me cryin 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/9O6PyWO5PQ — Glyniss 🤎💿 (@glynderella_) July 28, 2024

It’s been a rough week, but Snoop at the Olympics is making me smile. #goteamUSA pic.twitter.com/O0y13ewNcf — Dr. Susanne Brander 🐟 🌊 (@smbrander) August 2, 2024

Man, Snoop used to be so good at getting an even roll. That’s amateur hour. #Olympics pic.twitter.com/pKDPAg24P9 — Baz (@bazlyons) July 26, 2024

Snoop Dogg is 100% the busiest person at the Paris Olympics — John-Michael  (@John_Mike_) July 29, 2024

Hopefully, this Snoop-Olympics relationship lasts forevermore. Otherwise, what’s even the point of these games? Accomplishment? Goals? Achievements? Get right outta town, Buster.

