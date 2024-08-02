‘100% the busiest person in Paris’: People love Snoop Dogg at the Olympics

If you’ve been watching the Summer Olympics in Paris, you have to admit that part of you has been watching for one reason: Snoop Dogg.
The “Gin and Juice” artist has been pretty much everywhere since the games got underway on July 26, and the people are here for it. He’s bringing joy, plain and simple.
@nbcolympics Snoop Dogg is officially in Paris meeting the people, kissing the babies, just being Snoop Dogg #ParisOlympics #SnoopDogg ♬ original sound – NBC Olympics & Paralympics
Snoopmania takes over the Paris Olympics
However, it’s not just Snoop’s typical fun-loving/slightly-spaced demeanor that’s capturing our hearts at the Olympics, it’s the sheer variety of stuff he’s doing there. For many viewers, it all kicked off with his handling of the Olympic torch, which involved a dang crip walk.
@nbcsports This is one time Snoop Dogg probably shouldn't drop it like it's hot… 😅🔥 🎥 @paris2024 | #ParisOlympics #snoopdogg #olympics #openingceremony ♬ original sound – NBC Sports
One moment, he’s commenting on a badminton match…
…the next, he’s swimming with Michael damn Phelps.
@nbcsports Swimming is HARD. 😅 Michael Phelps gives Snoop Dogg a swimming lesson. 😂 #ParisOlympics #swimming #snoopdogg #michaelphelps ♬ original sound – NBC Sports
But that’s just the surface of the events Snoop tried his hand at, as the man gave judo, sprinting, powerlifting and fencing his all.
@metrosportuk Snoop Dogg competes at the Olympics 👏🏻 The rapper has been one of the main faces of the Paris Olympics and has not wasted time getting stuck in trying different events. Snoop got some skills 😂🙌🏻 #olympics #olympicspirit #olympicscountdown #paris2024 #snoopdogg #dogg #snoop #judo #judopower #200msprint #athletics #snoopdoggydogg #powerlifting #olympicevent ♬ original sound – Snoop Dogg
@houseofhighlights Snoop Dogg completing all the side quests. 😂🔥 (via fencer/IG) #snoopdogg #olympics #fencing #sports ♬ original sound – House of Highlights
But Snoop’s escapades weren’t limited to the Olympic games. Eager to take in the local culture, Snoop also toured the Louvre.
Then there are the Where’s Waldo-type appearances, where he just shows up in unexpectedly delightful ways. Witness this spontaneous dance-off with Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles:
@nbcolympics Drop it like it’s hot! 🔥 Jordan Chiles, Simone Biles, and Snoop Dogg were. #ParisOlympics ♬ original sound – NBC Olympics & Paralympics
Of course, there have been ample opportunities to memeify his sightings, and the internet has not missed that golden opportunity.
Snoop’s antics inspired a hashtag on social media for fans to follow along on his Olympic journey called #followthedogg.
The Snooplympics go even deeper, folks. Have you seen the pin? Have you seen the pin?
Social media reacts to Snoop at the Olympics
Overall though, people are just really digging the mashup of Snoop and the Olympics. It’s two great tastes that taste great together. The whole thing is made all the more hilarious when you realize Snoop Dogg was a fairly controversial figure for literal decades. Today, he’s wholesome as Mr. Rogers in a ball pit of Build-A-Bears.
Hopefully, this Snoop-Olympics relationship lasts forevermore. Otherwise, what’s even the point of these games? Accomplishment? Goals? Achievements? Get right outta town, Buster.
