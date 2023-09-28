Travis Kelce fits Taylor Swift’s description of a perfect partner, source says. But his ex says he’s a cheater, dividing Swifties

Travis Kelce is being called a cheater by one of his ex-flings, Maya Benberry. In an interview with the Daily Mail, Maya cryptically warned Taylor Swift about Travis, saying, “Taylor seems like such a fun girl with a beautiful spirit so I wish her the best of luck, but I wouldn’t be a girls’ girl if I didn’t advise her to be smart!”

Maya added, “Once a cheater always a cheater.”

A source close to Travis countered Maya’s claims via TMZ, saying he never cheated on her. The source also added that Travis and Maya “haven’t spoken in about 5 years,” and that her interview is, “a poor excuse of someone trying to get her 15 minutes of fame.”

Many Swifties aired their thoughts in the comment section of a post from Pop Base quoting the TMZ report on X. Some think Maya is a “bitter ex” out to capture a moment in the spotlight. One fan said, “Honestly a girls’ girl would’ve found a way to get the info to reach Taylor in private. Making it public feels very much fake and like a desperate need for attention.”

Others weren’t so sure about the football player and expressed their suspicions about Travis. One fan wrote, “The truth will be revealed in no time. Just praying Taylor Swift doesn’t get hurt again.”

“If they’re putting out a disclaimer this fast then he definitely did it. His team needs him to remain with Taylor so bad,” noted a second.

Another seemed more sure of Travis’ complicity, calling the football star a “Cheater for sure. he’s a man.”

But most of Taylor’s fans remained unbothered by the rumors.

One person summed up the pros and cons of the relationship from Taylor’s perspective: “I mean best case scenario she has a fairytale happy ending, worst case scenario she has another hit song. Taylor Swift doesn’t really lose.”

“In any scenario she still wins,” echoed another user.

A source tells ET that Travis and Taylor have been spending a lot of time together prior to Taylor’s appearance at Travis’ game on Sunday. “Travis and Taylor have a lot in common and they are having a great time getting to know each other. They have similar values. She likes that he pursued her and it has been easy and exciting for both of them.”

The source adds that “Taylor is enjoying some time off from touring and it’s been fun hanging out with Travis during this break.”

“Taylor wants a guy that’s into his career, does his own thing, but is also supportive and understands her, Travis fits those qualities,” they said.

The Daily Dot requested further comment from Travis’ representatives but did not hear back. The publication has also reached out to Maya via Instagram direct message.