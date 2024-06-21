The best of the Justin Timberlake ‘What Tour?’ memes

Justin Timberlake was recently arrested for a DUI. The news has spread far and wide at this point, giving the nation a chance to grieve for its fallen prince. Also, a chance to make memes.

If you’ve read up at all about the circumstances around JT’s arrest this week, you may have learned that the arresting officer was so young that he had no idea who Timberlake was.

According to Page Six, when arrested, Justin uttered, “This is going to ruin the tour.” Supposedly, the young, doe-eyed officer replied, “What tour?” (probably wearing an adorable sailor suit with a giant lollipop in his mouth) and Justin said, “The world tour.”

Timberlake was referring to his Forget Tomorrow tour, which had kicked off in April, but was on a break until this weekend.

“What Tour?” “The World Tour” memes

That alleged exchange with the baby cop kickstarted the internet doing its thing and now the meme chickens have come home to roost (meme-wise).

Here’s a selection of the best:



Don’t drink and drive, kid: someone just might turn your arrest into a meme. (And for all the normal reasons, too.)

