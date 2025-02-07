‘Do not come to my town’: For those times you just want to be left alone

Did you hear? Santa Claus is coming to town. Yes, it’s February, but try saying that to the thousands of TikTokers using this sound to vent their frustrations when somebody is getting just a little bit too close.

Featured Video

That One Sound is a column from internet culture reporter Charlotte Colombo that explores the origin of popular sounds heard on TikTok.

As creators beg people: “Do not come to my town,” here’s what you need to know about the latest viral sound.

Advertisement

The sound

The sound consists of a male voice saying: “I do not like this song. Santa Claus is coming to town? Do not come to my town. “

TikTok users, in turn, are lip-syncing this sound and applying it to situations where they very much want to be left alone and don’t want anyone to come to their metaphorical and even physical “town”. Here are some examples:

Advertisement

“`When you’re watching a movie on an illegal and get the ‘Anna is 5km away and lonely’ message,” says @cassiesbooktok.

“When the guy I’ve been texting purely out of boredom threatens to come see me,” says @urmum112.

“When my math teacher starts walking around the room to look at our progress, says @c.matilda.

“When I planned a day alone in my head and someone says, ‘I’ll come too so you’re not alone,’” says @rosietosieeee.

Advertisement

Where’s it from?

The sound comes from a video by Flula Borg, a German actor known for his comedic roles in Pitch Perfect 2 and The Suicide Squad.

In the full clip, he says: “I do not like the song, Santa Claus is coming to town. Do not come to my town. I think the song has many, many problems. Santa is nowhere else, […], stalker or something. He’s said, he knows when you are sleeping. He knows when you are awake. He knows if you are bad or good. What Santa? What are you? You go, what you go to two children bedroom and look to see what you are, [an] old, fat man with with beard.”

Advertisement

The video was first posted as a “hopecore” remix on December 23, 2024, and has since amassed 4.4 million views.

Sound off

In total, the sound has been used over 40,000 times, which is a lot of TikTokers who, undoubtedly, are now on Santa’s 2025 Naughty List.

@urmum112 Sorry I don’t want u I just want attention ♬ original sound – 685punjabininjaturtle

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.