Meryl Streep and Martin Short were spotted holding hands, which may have confirmed Selena Gomez’s Golden Globes gossip excuse

We love an eight-months-later reveal.

This week, we got a twist worthy of the program Only Murders in the Building, which happens to directly involve Only Murders in the Building.

Meryl Streep, Martin Short hold hands at ‘Only Murders’ premiere

If you caught any coverage of the season 4 Only Murders premiere last night, you may have noticed that costars Meryl Streep and Martin Short, two of our most treasured septuagenarians, were seen attending the after party holding hands.

Martin Short and Meryl Streep attend the premiere after party for #OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding pic.twitter.com/tGJQtiCxEq — Deadline (@DEADLINE) August 23, 2024

Meryl Streep and Martin Short’s dating history

To those of you a little out of the loop on the relationship status of these two (raises hand), Meryl separated from her husband of 45 years in 2017 (though it was only made public last fall). Short tragically lost his wife to ovarian cancer in 2010. That is to say, they’re both “ready to mingle,” and as many a horned-up actor will tell you, sparks can fly on a set.

If Streep and Short are truly an item, last night would mark the first time they went public about it. If true, it’s hard not to be happy for them. I mean, just look at these two cutie patooties.

the hand hold….the posing…..the laughs….guys I can’t do this anymore pic.twitter.com/EwRa2OUDF8 — ellie (@frankiebrgstein) August 23, 2024

i simply love living in a world where 75 year old Meryl Streep is having a soft relationship launch with her 74 year old boyfriend, Martin Short. https://t.co/3bP6ybdxFj — holly (@hollylottie88) August 23, 2024

Viral Selena Gomez clip from Golden Globes gets more context

But back to that aforementioned eight-month-later reveal.

So, you may recall that in January, 2024, a viral clip of Only Murders in the Building co-star Selena Gomez animatedly talking to Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes made the rounds.

Lip-readers were convinced Gomez was gossipping about Kylie Jenner, who was evidently stand-offish at the event when Gomez attempted to talk to her friend and Jenner’s boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet.

When the theory started to spread, Selena took to Instagram to clarify what she was actually discussing with Taytay.

“Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that’s anyone[‘s] business.”

Hmmmm. Friends, you say? Hooked up, you say? Two, you say?

The fact that that comment was, most likely, about them is everything 😂 https://t.co/XhQHFHMnyx pic.twitter.com/opAa3kblfl — Natali (@M_MShipper) August 23, 2024

The clues seem to add up here, but regardless, best of luck to Meryl and Marty. Should we start brainstorming couple names? I’ll go first: Strortp. Boom. That’s gonna stick forever.

