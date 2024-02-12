Fans can’t get enough of leaked Super Bowl party videos that show Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce kissing and dancing to multiple Taylor Swift songs

The San Francisco 49ers played against the Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas, and the Chiefs came out on top for a second year in a row with a final score of 25-22 after the game went into overtime for the first time since 2017 (which was the only other time a Super Bowl game has ever gone into overtime). While the game was certainly exciting—toward the end, I mean, talk about a slow first half—non-football fans were far more enthusiastic about the collection of celebrities that showed up and showed out at the biggest game of the year.

As the Chiefs celebrated their victory, of course, all eyes were on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. The two were seen partying and dancing together throughout the night, and were even spotted kissing and singing along to some of Taylor’s own music.

The couple has been the center of a media frenzy for some time now, to the delight of some and the annoyance of others. Their relationship began last year when Travis directly expressed his interest in dating her during his podcast after attending her mega-successful Eras Tour, the pop star heard the podcast, and the rest is history.

Fans of the singer and football star couldn’t get enough of their adorable shenanigans at the afterparty, whether it be them pointing at each other across the room while Taylor’s classic hit “You Belong with Me” played:

📲| Taylor and Travis dedicating "You Belong With Me" to each other pic.twitter.com/lgJLTZZNOP — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) February 12, 2024

Another angle from Taylor and Travis at the nightclub last night pic.twitter.com/S0MIRMkaNl — Sam (@stolen_stares) February 12, 2024

Or them dancing (and kissing) during another Taylor classic, “Love Story” (the DJ is in their Fearless era currently, I guess?):

🚨| Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dancing and kissing to "Love Story" at the Chiefs Super Bowl afterparty! #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/lgOViGWlqq — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) February 12, 2024

category is: taylor and travis kissing to love story but at 4 different angles pic.twitter.com/F6WwXfjONG — ava (@thinktayvis) February 12, 2024

Oh, and Jason Kelce—Philadelphia Eagles center and Travis’s brother—was also there, being an absolute goofball as per usual:

idk what i love more, taylor and travis being cute or jason being…well, jason pic.twitter.com/sFIdaNc6s7 — ver🪩nica⸆⸉ (@VIsOnCorneliaSt) February 12, 2024

Heck, the beautiful parallels of this real-life rom-com truly write themselves, with one fan even pointing out that—at last year’s Super Bowl afterparty—Travis was seen dancing to “Love Story” by himself, and now he’s dancing with Taylor: we love a full circle moment!

a year ago travis kelce was celebrating his superbowl win dancing to love story. Last night he celebrated his superbowl win dancing to love story with taylor swift



pic.twitter.com/kvSSHqsJqH — “HI JULES!” (@jules_swiftie13) February 12, 2024

So yeah! The lyrics to the song are right: this is a love story—baby, just say yes! (And by “yes!” I mean “Congratulations to the Chiefs!”)