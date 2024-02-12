Biden trolls Swift-Kelce ‘psyop’ believers after Chiefs Super Bowl win—as Trump pleads with duo to endorse him instead

President Joe Biden mocked conspiracy theorists in a post to social media on Sunday following the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl win against the San Francisco 49ers.

In the weeks leading up to the game, supporters of former President Donald Trump began claiming that the Biden administration would rig the results to help secure him a second presidential term.

The conspiracy theory alleged, among other things, that the Pentagon had manufactured a relationship between pop superstar Taylor Swift and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Swift, according to the theory, would use the Chiefs’ win to endorse Biden and thus tip the scales in the 2024 presidential election.

Sharing a picture of himself with glowing red eyes—a meme known as Dark Brandon—Biden laid into the conspiracy theory by joking that all had gone according to plan.

“Just like we drew it up,” Biden said.

Just like we drew it up. pic.twitter.com/9NBvc5nVZE — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 12, 2024

The jab at the MAGA movement was celebrated by the president’s supporters, who clearly saw the joke Biden, or whoever runs his social media accounts, made.

Trump supporters, however, saw the satirical post as proof that their conspiracy theory had been correct all along.

“Are you saying you rigged the superbowl??” one user responded.

Are you saying you rigged the superbowl?? — AlphaFo𝕏 (@Alphafox78) February 12, 2024

Over on Instagram, where Biden also shared the post, Trump supporters similarly accused the president of fixing the game.

“Joe is laughing in our faces,” one commenter wrote.

Biden’s post came just hours after Trump appeared to beg Swift for her loyalty in remarks on Truth Social.

Citing his belief that he had made Swift “so much money” by signing the Music Modernization Act in 2018, which updated copyright law, royalty, and licensing rules to better support artists in the age of streaming, Trump argued that Swift would be “disloyal” to endorse President Joe Biden.

“I signed and was responsible for the Music Modernization Act for Taylor Swift and all other Musical Artists. Joe Biden didn’t do anything for Taylor, and never will,” Trump wrote. “There’s no way she could endorse Crooked Joe Biden, the worst and most corrupt President in the History of our Country, and be disloyal to the man who made her so much money.”

In an even more bizarre twist, Trump added that he liked Swift’s boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, “even though he may be a Liberal, and probably can’t stand me!”

pic.twitter.com/aJzW9TjSa0 — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) February 12, 2024

While Swift did endorse Biden in 2020, the songwriter has not yet made any official endorsement this year.

The Pentagon denied claims that it is waging a psyop against the public with Swift to secure more votes for Biden.