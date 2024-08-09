Simone Biles turning to stare at the camera turned into some solid memes

Simone Biles’ talents are undisputed at this point. With nearly three Olympic games under her belt and eleven medals (and counting) so far to her name, it’s hard to argue with Biles’ skills when it comes to gymnastics.
However, let’s all take a moment to acknowledge all she has given to the internet, whether through her own socials or simply her authentic/no-bull hooey attitude being spun into Internet gold somehow. It’s a thing of beauty and really, it’s not fair.
Simone Biles staring at the camera becomes a meme
This week, Simone became a meme without even trying. It sounds innocuous, but on Thursday, a camera candidly filmed her stretching.
Then, in the span of two seconds flat, Biles turns and stares daggers directly into the camera. It really must be seen.
Fortunately, many across the internet memed it post-haste. Way to know your solemn duty, internet.
Examples of the Simone Biles staring meme
Let’s have a look at some of the highlights…
The accuracy on this one, my god…
Honestly, it’s a shame that closing ceremonies are on Sunday. For the memes, that is. Purely for the memes.
