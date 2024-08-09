Simone Biles turning to stare at the camera turned into some solid memes

Simone Biles’ talents are undisputed at this point. With nearly three Olympic games under her belt and eleven medals (and counting) so far to her name, it’s hard to argue with Biles’ skills when it comes to gymnastics.

However, let’s all take a moment to acknowledge all she has given to the internet, whether through her own socials or simply her authentic/no-bull hooey attitude being spun into Internet gold somehow. It’s a thing of beauty and really, it’s not fair.

Simone Biles staring at the camera becomes a meme

This week, Simone became a meme without even trying. It sounds innocuous, but on Thursday, a camera candidly filmed her stretching.

Then, in the span of two seconds flat, Biles turns and stares daggers directly into the camera. It really must be seen.

NBC/Peacock

Fortunately, many across the internet memed it post-haste. Way to know your solemn duty, internet.

Examples of the Simone Biles staring meme

Let’s have a look at some of the highlights…

Universal Studios Tram Guide: “Oh look! There's the owner of the Bates Motel!”



Norman Bates:

pic.twitter.com/AuvO4q92rz — Americana at Brand Memes (@americanamemes) August 8, 2024

when i’m at the bar and someone mentions taco bell pic.twitter.com/Ene5xqXra4 — 𝙰𝚂𝙷 🤺 (@ashelai_) August 7, 2024

When my wife is saying our goodbyes at the party and hears me crack a fresh beer

pic.twitter.com/5eMInTX9ag — Mike Ott (Lover of beer and green bean casserole) (@DustyBottoms04) August 8, 2024

The accuracy on this one, my god…

Bea Arthur when someone says something stupid: pic.twitter.com/6PLj9peLGl — Kevin Daly (@kevinddaly) August 8, 2024

when someone asks if you wanna get ice cream pic.twitter.com/DcESW4le9B — Jenna Cottrell (@JennaCottrell) August 7, 2024

When I’m 3 drinks in and I hear someone light a cigarette pic.twitter.com/qey0gucwOc — tess ✨ (@tesspaisan) August 8, 2024

me when a new puzzle piece of the “it ends with us” drama drops on the tl pic.twitter.com/jJ79sBmUWj — monica (@waystarroyhoe) August 8, 2024

velociraptors when you drop a ladle pic.twitter.com/mI86p8Mr2P — slate (@PleaseBeGneiss) August 8, 2024

When I’m 15 high noons deep and Creed comes on pic.twitter.com/VEfT9gm0ym — Patches O’Houlihan (@sondraa) August 8, 2024

Honestly, it’s a shame that closing ceremonies are on Sunday. For the memes, that is. Purely for the memes.

