‘If you really want to help, stop crying and do something’: Selena Gomez crying over ICE raids draws backlash

Emilia Perez actress Selena Gomez took down an Instagram video of herself crying about immigrant raids following heavy backlash. The tearful post soon disappeared, replaced with a blank video that only said, “Apparently it’s not ok to show empathy for people.” She soon deleted that one as well.

The deletions seem to be due to the reactions from users on Instagram users and other social media sites. Neither supporters of President Donald Trump’s actions on immigration nor those who think Gomez has too much money to complain appreciated her comments.

Why was Selena Gomez crying?

Though deleted from Instagram, outside sources captured Gomez’s original video, which spread across the internet. In the footage, the actress wipes away tears while expressing heavy emotion over the plight of the undocumented immigrant community in the U.S.

“All my people are getting attacked, the children,” she sobs. “I don’t understand. I’m so sorry, I wish I could do something but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise.”

Selena Gomez shares emotional Instagram Story about the deportation of Mexican people:



“All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don’t understand. I’m so sorry, I wish I could do something but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise.” pic.twitter.com/il8pPXYZma — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 27, 2025

Gomez’s paternal grandparents immigrated to the U.S. from Mexico in the 1970s, and the actress once described herself as “a proud third-generation American-Mexican.” In 2019, she wrote an op-ed for Time speaking on how she feared for other immigrants in the country amid rising hostility toward this group, especially after producing the 2017 docu-series Living Undocumented.

“I watched footage outlining [immigrant families’] deeply personal journeys and I cried,” she wrote. “It captured the shame, uncertainty, and fear I saw my own family struggle with. But it also captured the hope, optimism, and patriotism so many undocumented immigrants still hold in their hearts despite the hell they go through.”

‘Stop crying and do something’

Criticism for Gomez came swiftly and from both sides of the aisle. Right-wing commentators largely derided her for crying over policy that they agree with instead of taking action, while some on the left took issue with her past lack of action for other marginalized communities.

Conservative political commentator Savanah Hernandez had only contempt for Gomez and called all those being impacted by the ICE raids “criminals.”

“Selena Gomez filmed herself ugly crying about the current mass deportations,” she wrote on X. “Because of course the out of touch celebrity with zero understanding of how dangerous our country has become is crying for the criminals being deported.”

“How pathetic.”

Another Trump supporter and internet personality going by Charlie Charlie (@CharlieWrldTV) accused Gomez of being an opportunist when it comes to immigration issues.

“If you really want to help, Selena, stop crying and do something,” he said. “Invest in organizations helping immigrants gain citizenship legally. Speak out when it matters—not when it’s trendy. Use your influence to push for real solutions. But if you won’t step up with action, don’t expect people to take your pity posts seriously.”

Those on the left, meanwhile, brought up Gomez’s response to the war in Gaza and the Black Lives Matter movement, feeling that she didn’t have the same empathy for groups to which she doesn’t belong.

“I find it baffling how so many people can only practise [sic] empathy when it involves them personally,” wrote X user @moonsthco, “meanwhile this was her response to Palestine and black lives.”

Some Gomez fans defended the star, pointing out her past activism and philanthropy including her work on Living Undocumented, her partnership with UNICEF, and her participation in fundraising for charities like RAISE Hope For Congo and Step Up.

Trump’s immigrant raids strike fear into undocumented communities

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested 956 people across the U.S. on Sunday during raids targeting undocumented immigrants. This followed multiple executive orders signed by Trump during his first week back in the White House that included declaring a national emergency at the southern border and giving ICE more power.

These arrests will not be enough to keep Trump happy, however, considering his recent order giving the agency an arrest quota of 75 individuals per day for each field office, which will add up to 1,200 to 1,500 arrests nationwide. Should half of those arrested be deported, Trump will blast past Biden’s average of 311 deportations per day, which resulted in the highest annual numbers since 2014.

Fearing these raids, many undocumented workers are not showing up for work, which could have a drastic impact on the U.S. agricultural sector. According to the National Agricultural Workers Survey, 44 percent of the workers who plant and harvest food on U.S. farms were undocumented in 2019-20.

According to California Citrus Mutual president Casey Creamer, 75 percent of farm workers didn’t show up for their shifts in Kern County after border police started sniffing around on Jan. 7. As raids continue under Trump, farmers worry that this problem will worsen and lead to increased produce prices.

