‘She’s embarrassed bro’: Taylor Swift fans think she got the ick during Travis Kelce’s postgame singing

After the Chiefs defeated the 49ers in overtime of the Super Bowl, Travis Kelce celebrated the team’s win by singing his version of “Viva Las Vegas.” Fans say this gave Taylor Swift “the ick.”

Users on TikTok have flooded the For You Page with videos of Swift’s reaction to Kelce caught on television, saying she looks embarrassed.

One user, @alysamaeback, posted a 14-second clip of Kelce’s winning speech with a cut to Swift at the end.

“That was icky,” the user said, “She’s got the ick.”

“She’s embarrassed bro,” another voice says in the video.

The video has an on-screen caption that says, “I think Miss Tay Tay got the ick for a sec.”

Viewers agree in the comment section saying they think everyone may have gotten the ick in this moment.

“I think we all did for a second there,” a comment with over 47,000 likes says.

“Her face afterwards, she was rethinking everything,” another says.

One user admits, “That moment combined with his aggression toward his head coach…”

The user is referring to an interaction between Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid and Kelce during the first half of the game.

A user on X posted the viral clip saying, “TRAVIS KELCE JUST ASSAULTED ANDY REID GET THIS THUG OFF THE FIELD”

TRAVIS KELCE JUST ASSAULTED ANDY REID GET THIS THUG OFF THE FIELD

Another TikTok creator @madison.humphreyy, posted a similar viral video. @madison.humphreyy captioned it, “Taylor I love you but his behavior was so awful tonight.”

In the video, the user holds a confused look on their face in an 11-second clip that says, “Me watching Travis Kelce scream at and shove his COACH and then chant Viva Las Vegas for two minutes on stage.”

@madison.humphreyy Taylor i love you but his behavior was so awful tonight

Viewers in this comment section have mixed ideas on Kelce’s behavior, and how it affected Swift.

A comment with over 46,000 likes agrees, saying, “the ick we all got was WILDD.”

“IT WAS SO EMBARRASSING, like this is ur man?” another says.

However, some viewers say Swifties are overreacting and just don’t understand football.

“It’s obvious a lot of you don’t watch football on the regular & have not been to football games irl,” one says.

Another agrees telling viewers, “literally scrolling down fyp and right under you is ESPN with Andy (coach) laughing about it. It’s their damn relationship. Chill.”

In a postgame interview with CBS Sports, Reid responded to being asked, “Was Travis giving that speech to you on the sideline when he ran into you in the first half?”

“He keeps me young,” Reid laughs in response. “Normally I’d give him a little bit but you know, I didn’t have any feet under me.”

