As Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift‘s relationship continues to publicly evolve, fans have started looking back—at Kelce’s old tweets.

Kelce has tweeted under the handle @tkelce since 2009, so there’s quite a catalog. As anyone who spends time online can tell you, looking back at a famous person’s old tweets can be disappointing.

But something different is happening here. Kelce’s old tweets are… good?

Several X accounts, many of them Swifties, posted their favorite Kelce tweets from roughly 2010 to 2012. This is when he would have been attending and playing for the University of Cincinnati.

Yes, there are misspellings like “squirle” (instead of “squirrel”) and “stair” (instead of “stare”) but as @penthouseheart wrote regarding Kelce’s earnest 2010 birthday tweet, “He is one of the girls.”

Another viral tweet from @folklorexcvi compared the lyrics from Swift’s “All Too Well,” written in 2011, with Kelce’s “I just gave a squirle a peice of bread” tweet, showing they really might be twin flames.

“taylor swift was sitting in centennial park with her book hoping to meet prince charming while travis was in an olive garden with his dad tweeting about how the chicken alfredo at that establishment was #shmackin,” wrote @holdenfordfocus.

That is a real tweet, and Olive Garden actually quote-tweeted it.

It's a love story, baby just say "when" ❤️🧀 https://t.co/Gp1oi1oi2u — Olive Garden (@olivegarden) November 15, 2023

While it’s easy to call this himbo content, some of Kelce’s old tweets are fairly philosophical. He seems to have leveled up around 2012, his senior year of college. Kelce was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013.

A tweet posted in September 2012 reads: “The capacity to live in the past by memory can also emancipate the individual from the tyranny of the present.” Many people thought this was Kelce’s own musing, but it’s actually a quote from American theologian Reinhold Niebuhr’s 1949 book Faith and History.

Kelce has apparently already deleted some old tweets, but hopefully, he doesn’t go on a delete spree. This is vintage Twitter content.

“All of Travis Kelce’s old tweets feel like the edible just hit,” wrote Betches.