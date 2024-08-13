‘What a world’: Rachel Dratch appears as Raygun the breakdancer after the internet wills it into existence

Now that the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics are in our collective past, it’s easy to get nostalgic for the new friends we made at the festivities. Indeed, so many fun characters came out of these Olympics, be they sleepy gymnast guy, large dong vaulter, muffin swimmer—the list goes on.
One of everyone’s favorite discoveries of the games was Australian breakdancer Rachael Louise Gunn, known as Raygun.
Australian Olympic breaker Raygun goes viral, compared to Rachel Dratch
The 36-year-old Olympian stole the Internet’s hearts with her busted moves on Friday, when she went viral for very good reason—her routine was jarringly simplistic, odd, and delightful! However, Gunn lost each of her matchups and received a 0 from the judges every time. Rough stuff.
That being said, Gunn’s performance stuck with people, which is its own kind of gold.
Thus, it was only a matter of time before Gunn was referenced in pop culture post-games. In fact, some were clamoring for Rachel Dratch to play Gunn on this season of Saturday Night Live, due to their strong physical resemblances.
Rachel Dratch answers the call on the Tonight Show
Well, Monday night, closing ceremonies commentator and serial giggler Jimmy Fallon discussed Gunn on his Tonight Show. “You have to wonder where Raygun is right now,” says Jimmy before the curtain opens. Guess who comes out as Raygun?
Yup, Dratch herself lends her signature manic comic genius to an interpretation of Raygun, who speaks only through her dance moves.
Dratch never even utters a word as she pulls off some moves that are, honestly, not really that much different from the real thing. Jimmy eventually joins in on the breakdancing before “Raygun” dances off stage and over the horizon.
As you might imagine, the Internet reacted!
Hopefully Raygun uses this exposure as motivation to keep dancing, keep breaking, and keep being unabashedly herself. 10.0 for smiles elicited!
