Our top stories today are about: How the internet reacted to RFK Jr. saying he staged a dead bear in Central Park to make it look like it was hit by a biker, how a sound from Hamilton has sparked a trend of everyone reliving their most cringeworthy moments , an explainer of the iconic “ Sweating Jordan Peele ” meme, and how an Italian Olympian sponsored by parmesan cheese has captured the internet’s heart .

Internet explodes as mysterious Central Park bear cub culprit revealed to be RFK Jr.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is running as an independent candidate for president, said he staged a dead bear cub in Central Park to make it look like it was hit and killed by a New York biker in 2014. The internet reacted exactly how you would expect .

A particular sound from the musical Hamilton has sparked a viral trend on TikTok .

* Sweating intensifies .*

One of Italy’s greatest athletes has a sponsor so amazing that no one even thought it was possible: a parmesan cheese Olympian .

We cover the “best and worst” of internet culture, but sometimes the “best” can get lost in the shuffle. We’ll focus on stories that highlight the “best” in a semi-regular section called “One Good Thing.”

A mom on TikTok posted a viral video sharing what to do if you feel like someone is following you on your drive home .



Patrice (@thepimom) who refers to herself as PI Mom and frequently shares private investigation tips on her account, has reached over 1.6 million views and 179,000 likes on her video.



To begin her clip, Patrice is sitting in her car and grabs the rearview mirror while saying, “See this thing right here? I want you to keep your eye on that on your drive home.”



“I want you to watch your rearview mirror when you’re driving home alone at night,” she continued.



Next Patrice states hypothetically, “You see someone in your rear view mirror that could possibly be following you.”



“I want you to make four consecutive right hand turns,” she first states. “If they’re still behind you, they most likely are following you.’



Then she quickly adds, “Do not panic. OK?”

She followed it up with even more tips .

⛽ A woman on TikTok is calling out Kroger executives after the gas at one of their stations allegedly cost her $1,200 in car repairs .

🚘 This mechanic went viral for sharing the one thing you need to get out of your car ASAP .

💇 A hairstylist explaining the reason she thinks a recession is coming is getting a lot of attention online.

🚪 What are Disney “ room checks ” and why are they controversial?

🍗 This woman’s awkward drive-thru interaction with a Chick-fil-A worker shows why more people are choosing to order on the app instead.

💡 An electrician shared a “secret” he says other electricians probably don’t want homeowners to know .

🔍 From the Daily Dot archive: Telegram is supercharging conspiracy theories across the planet.

HAVE YOU EVER THOUGHT THAT SOMEONE WAS FOLLOWING YOU WHILE YOU WERE DRIVING ?

This is an excruciating watch.