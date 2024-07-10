‘It has a green tint to it’: Woman warns against getting gas at Kroger after her fuel pump ‘went bad’

A woman on TikTok is calling out Kroger executives after the gas at one of their stations allegedly cost her $1,200 in car repairs.

“So this is just a little PSA,” Ashleigh (@ashleighnp) said. “If you get gas at Kroger, literally never do that ever again. Literally never get Kroger gas ever again,” she added. “I’m literally furious.”

In the video, Ashleigh claimed that her local Kroger gas station in Kentucky sold her green-tinted gas that “destroyed” her fuel pump.

Ashleigh said she got gas that morning at Kroger (where she always goes since she gets points for gas there), and just a few hours later, her car suddenly started stalling when it was idle—like in a parking lot or at a red light.

Concerned that her vehicle was suddenly acting up, Ashleigh called her mechanic, who suggested that she bring it in. However, she said that when she tried to take it to the auto shop, it wouldn’t even start.

“I had to have my car towed to the auto shop,” Ashleigh shared.

Her mechanic said her fuel pump went bad, but as he tried to figure out why that happened, he asked Ashleigh where she last got gas because “it doesn’t look right.” Lo and behold, it was at Kroger.

“It has a green tint to it,” he reportedly told her. “Never go there again. Stay far away from that.”

Ashleigh said her mechanic recommended she go to Costco for gas instead.

She added that she had to pay $1,200 to replace the fuel pump, which, according to Kelley Blue Book, is in line with the typical replacement cost of $1,000 to $1,300.

But don’t worry, Ashleigh doesn’t expect to foot the bill herself. Instead, Ashleigh said she elevated the issue with the Kroger customer service team, urging the company to cover her repair bill, given that its fuel quality is what allegedly triggered the car part replacement.

The Daily Dot reached out to Ashleigh for updates on where she stands with customer service.

“Love being a consumer in America where we have no protection and CEOs just get to line their pockets at our cost,” Ashleigh said.

Why did the gas have a green tint?

The Daily Dot was not able to find any credible sources that could explain why the gas may have been green and how that affects cars.

Here’s what we found on some car forums, but again, take this with a grain of salt.

One person on a Corvette forum alleged that 100-octane gas has blue dye in it, and another person on a Mustang forum said the same thing. If mixed with gas with a yellowish tint, it would turn green, they pointed out.

“Make sure whatever it is, you’re going to use it quickly. Putting in fresh gas should help get rid of the green mess. If the car won’t start, you need to clean the carb. The green stuff loves to clog jets,” a person in the Mustang group said.

Viewers in the comment section applauded Ashleigh for sharing the information.

“Oh gah I get gas there all the time. Thanks for the warning,” a person said.

“I’m so sorry ur dealing w that. i would call customer service and see if there was a cross drop (when the wrong fuel gets put in one of the tanks). esp if other ppl are reporting the same issue,” a commenter suggested.

The Daily Dot reached out to Ashleigh for comment via TikTok direct message and comment and to Kroger via email.

