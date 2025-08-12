“Not wearing makeup”: 20 habits people have kept doing since COVID began

The ongoing threat and impacts of COVID-19 inspired one Redditor to ask about habits folks have clung to since the pandemic began. Though the death and disability toll from this illness is terrible, there are silver linings to be found, especially at an individual level.

Redditor u/BodybuilderFar1275 likely knew this when they posted their question on the Ask Reddit forum.

“What’s a habit that you’ve kept doing since COVID began?” they inquired.

The vast majority of the answers have been positive. The dire threat of a potentially deadly virus inspired people toward healthier living, and not just by washing their hands a lot. Much of this is thanks to the time they got off work and financial support from the government, allowing them to work out more, build healthy eating habits, and spend more time with loved ones.

It’s almost like society as a whole could improve if our governments used our money to support us more instead of leaving us to fend for ourselves, no matter how hard it gets. If only there were some kind of universal program that provided a basic income to people that showed positive results every single time they tested it. Alas.

A lot of Reddit commenters are still masking as well, which remains one of the best ways to protect from a virus that is still circulating, with regular surges each winter and summer season. According to the Boston University School of Public Health, there were 280 daily deaths in the U.S. from COVID in February 2025.

Additionally, the Global Statistics reports that over 14 million Americans currently suffer from Long COVID, which is very often a disabling condition.

If you’re still (understandably) down about the pandemic, or other world problems, these 20 examples might help you feel better.

1. Lunch naps

“I work from home, so I use my lunch hour to nap, and then just eat at my desk when I’m done. Started during Covid, don’t plan to stop.”

“My cat, Frog, got so used to lunch time naps that she actually comes and collects me at 12pm if I haven’t started making moves to go to the bedroom. She wants her lunch nap as badly as I do.” —u/Klldarkness

2. Dressing for comfort

“Only wearing super comfortable clothes.” —u/NorthwestFeral

3. Calling out sick

“2 times in the last 3 years I’ve started to feel funny out of no where, called in sick, and immediately took a Covid test. Tested positive both times.”

“I’m a mail carrier for USPS. There’s a lot of older, retired folk who live on my route. And when I say older, I mean like 75+. They like to come out and talk to me a lot (everyone loves chatting it up with the mail carrier). I’d feel terrible if I gave it to them.” —u/istrx13

4. Acting like a baker

“Making bread for my family. Two Loaves every 3 days.” —u/Emotional_Beautiful8

5. Daily calls with mom

“I talk to my mom every day. Some people may think it’s weird. I say, to hell with them.” —u/PM_ME_YOUR_TROUT

6. Proper hand washing

“Washing my hands for 20 seconds or more after coming back from literally anywhere. It could be my friends house or my backyard, I just don’t feel clean without washing my hands for more than 20 seconds.” —u/Soggy_Lunch7136

7. Ditching toilet paper

“Installed a bidet on the toilet. We ain’t going back.”

“I use a Woodbridge bidet. Bought a house 3mos before COVID hit and was fine upgrading to a high efficiency toilet with a bidet to help reduce load on my septic system.” —u/ChaoticGoodPanda

8. Enforcing personal boundaries

“Saying ‘sorry’ when someone gets too close like personal space suddenly became a permanent personality trait.” —u/That_Purple288

9. Breakfast routine

“The same breakfast every day.”

“Started it right in the early days of the first lockdown, and at this stage I’m sure it will be this way forever.” —u/perma_banned2025

10. Not biting nails

“As a lifelong nail biter, COVID ushered in a new sense of germaphobia for me so since the beginning I have refrained from putting my fingers in my mouth at all costs and washing my hands on an obsessive level.” —u/Loaficious

11. Going out bare-faced

“Not wearing makeup. I refused to go anywhere without a full face on from the time I was a teenager to around my mid-twenties when covid hit.”

“Quarantine made me realize I wasn’t actually doing makeup for myself and I kind of weaned off it, as weird as that sounds. I only really wear it on special occasions or when it’s expected (like a job interview or something) now.” —u/bumblebeequeer

12. Separating clothes

“House clothes. I keep my outside clothes and inside clothes separate. I can’t believe I used to just stay in jeans or work clothes until I went to bed. House life is so much better now.” —u/dontcreepmyusername

13. Exercising

“Working out. I’m the healthiest, strongest, and best-looking I’ve ever been. Covid changed my life in the best way.” —u/daughteroffergus

14. Eating and drinking at home

“I started meal prepping because they closed the cafeterias at work and we were all getting takeout which was crazy expensive and unhealthy. Now my lunches are $5 – $7 instead of $12 – $25 and I can make healthy meals every week.”

“I also stopped going to happy hour after work but that just resulted in me getting into making my own obscure cocktails at home which turned into an expensive hobby. So financially that was a wash.” —u/stanley_leverlock

15. Keeping sanitizer handy

“Hand sanitizer in my purse, and a big bottle in my car. Those gas pump handles and bathrooms must be swarming with bacteria.” —u/Embarrassed-Cause250

16. Masking

“Wearing a mask when the pollen count gets high. I noticed during COVID my allergies weren’t kicking my ass on a daily basis in the spring time when wearing a mask. So whenever I get a pollen alert on my app I break out the mask.” —u/Devils8539a

17. Virtual video game hangouts

“My mates and I still have regular video calls on weekends. We started doing so during lockdown, like most people, but just kept it going. Generally if we’re not seeing each other in person then we’ll jump on a call at least once a month.” —u/sebby1990

18. Being your own barber

“Cutting my own hair. Figured I’ve saved at least $1k in the 5+ years. Although that’s assume I can still get a Supercuts haircut with tip for about $20 which I assume it’s more now so the real savings are even more.” —u/mtnagel

19. Serious social distancing

“Staying home, avoiding people. Also haven’t been sick with covid or the flu since. By this I mean I rarely go to concerts now, I don’t go to burning man anymore, etc.” —u/crimsonDnB

20. Protecting your peace

“Avoiding the news sections either on the internet or TV so I don’t have panic attacks.” —u/SuccessfulPhase9097

