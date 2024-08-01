Jordan Peele sweating

The Sweating Jordan Peele meme is for life’s nerve-wracking moments

*Sweating intensifies.*

The Jordan Peele sweating meme is a moment from a Key & Peele skit featuring the comedian/director that was made into a GIF. After going viral, it became one of the internet’s favorite reaction memes, speaking to the insanely nervous (or overwhelmingly hot) moments we all face.

Origins of the Jordan Peele sweating meme

The sweating Jordan Peele meme started as a moment from the “Clear Browser History” skit which aired in a 2013 episode of Key & Peele. The show featured the comedic duo of Keegan Michael Key and Jordan Peele. In the skit, Peele is a boyfriend nervously handling his girlfriend (played by Michelle Buteau) in a tricky situation.

She begins questioning him about some unusual activity on her laptop. He starts acting nervously when she notes how it happens whenever she leaves the house. What starts as a trickle of sweat turns into profuse dripping when she confronts him about the possibility of it being porn. As she tries to explain she’s cool with whatever he’s watching, he only gets more nervous about upsetting her.

The intense sweating moment turned into a GIF that almost instantly had the internet in a chokehold. The gif quickly spread across Reddit, where it was made into a perfect loop, then made its way over to GIPHY.

sweating jordan peele meme
@GiorgiTetunashvili/Tenor

Whenever you see the sweating meme, you know to expect someone that someone is acting suspiciously and is worried about being caught.

Meme examples

sweating meme with tweet that reads 'So Daniel wearing that sweater, in the club, in LA, how he not looking like the Jordan Peele sweating gif'
@GiorgiTetunashvili/Tenor
sweating meme captioned 'when i'm forced to make eye contact with my crush'
@Thatoneperson5/IMGFLIP
sicko video game shot with sweat meme caption
@Thatoneperson5/IMGFLIP
lying about doing homework sweating meme
@Thatoneperson5/IMGFLIP
'POV: you download licensed music for your short film adn then this starts playing' sweating meme
@adobepremierehoe/TikTok
captcha image sweating meme
@adobepremierehoe/TikTok
'when your friends wanna get a table outside during the summer' sweating meme
@adobepremierehoe/TikTok
sweating meme with caption 'when the 'pile of clothes on yoru chair' starts moving at 3 a.m.
[Redditor]/IMGFLIP
'when your girlfriend sitting beside you says she gonna make a fake tinder account just to see if she can find you tryin to cheat' sweating meme
[Redditor]/IMGFLIP
sweating meme about saving a video game
[Redditor]/IMGFLIP
heat of pangea sweating meme
@nautilusmagazine/TikTok
sweating jordan peele with caption about keeping up with duolingo
@nautilusmagazine/TikTok
sweating meme about making eye contact
@nautilusmagazine/TikTok
sweating jordan peele meme with caption 'when you parents say that they want to have a talk with you'
@nautilusmagazine/TikTok
sony making a spiderman movie sweating meme
@phoenixwarrior7537/IMGFLIP

