The Sweating Jordan Peele meme is for life’s nerve-wracking moments

The Jordan Peele sweating meme is a moment from a Key & Peele skit featuring the comedian/director that was made into a GIF. After going viral, it became one of the internet’s favorite reaction memes, speaking to the insanely nervous (or overwhelmingly hot) moments we all face.

Origins of the Jordan Peele sweating meme

The sweating Jordan Peele meme started as a moment from the “Clear Browser History” skit which aired in a 2013 episode of Key & Peele. The show featured the comedic duo of Keegan Michael Key and Jordan Peele. In the skit, Peele is a boyfriend nervously handling his girlfriend (played by Michelle Buteau) in a tricky situation.

She begins questioning him about some unusual activity on her laptop. He starts acting nervously when she notes how it happens whenever she leaves the house. What starts as a trickle of sweat turns into profuse dripping when she confronts him about the possibility of it being porn. As she tries to explain she’s cool with whatever he’s watching, he only gets more nervous about upsetting her.

The intense sweating moment turned into a GIF that almost instantly had the internet in a chokehold. The gif quickly spread across Reddit, where it was made into a perfect loop, then made its way over to GIPHY.

Whenever you see the sweating meme, you know to expect someone that someone is acting suspiciously and is worried about being caught.

Meme examples

More reaction memes:

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.