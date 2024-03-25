‘My anxiety assumes everyone is’: Expert shares what to do if you think someone is following you on your drive home

A mom on TikTok posted a viral video sharing what to do if you feel like someone is following you on your drive home.

Patrice (@thepimom) who refers to herself as PI Mom and frequently shares private investigation tips on her account, has reached over 1.6 million views and 179,000 likes on her video.

To begin her clip, Patrice is sitting in her car and grabs the rearview mirror while saying, “See this thing right here? I want you to keep your eye on that on your drive home.”

“I want you to watch your rearview mirror when you’re driving home alone at night,” she continued.

Next Patrice states hypothetically, “You see someone in your rear view mirror that could possibly be following you.”

“I want you to make four consecutive right hand turns,” she first states. “If they’re still behind you, they most likely are following you.’

Then she quickly adds, “Do not panic. OK?”

Patrice says your first option should be to try and get the car’s license plate. “If you can’t, that’s OK. Get on your GPS and go to the nearest police station.”

She then explains that there are websites like FindByPlate that have an option for a vehicle license search. “So you could put the vehicle license plate in or you could put a VIN number to find out who possibly is following you.”

Another tip Patrice says she likes to use to be extra aware of her surroundings is that she would “run all the plates in the parking lot” of her apartment complex when first moving in.

“See who the hell you’re living with,” she urges, “Safety is paramount, remember?”

Before ending her video she adds “Use a desktop or laptop. These sites are not mobile friendly. If you don’t have a desktop… Everyone’s going to the library. So go to the library and do your searching there. Adjust your crown. Queens, we have vehicle license plate searches. Yes!”

The Daily Dot reached out to Patrice via the TikTok comment section.