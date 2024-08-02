Italian Olympian sponsored by parmesan cheese captures the internet’s heart: ‘life goals’

One of Italy’s greatest athletes has a sponsor so amazing that no one even thought it was possible: a parmesan cheese Olympian.
That is, until photos from that sponsorship went viral. Giorgia Villa didn’t just help Italy’s gymnastics team medal for the first time in nearly 100 years at the Olympics. Rather, she accomplished that impressive feat while faithfully promoting her sponsor: parmesan cheese.
Italian Olympic gymnast sponsored by cheese
As people rushed to learn more about the 21-year-old talented gymnast, they took to her Instagram. There, they found photos of the athlete enjoying some Parmigiano Reggiano.
While the photos with the big blocks of cheese are what got everyone’s attention, Villa also posed with plenty of little bits of snack cheese.
The Olympian isn’t new to this, she’s true to this. Her sponsorship with Parmigiano Reggiano dates back to 2021. The honor came after some big wins for the gymnast: at 2019 World Championships, the 2022 Mediterranean Games and the 2022 European Championships.
In a press release announcing the partnership, the brand celebrated Villa’s energy and special position as part of the Italian rhythmic gymnastics team.
“Tenacious, determined, smiling, Giorgia proudly underlined this new role as well as once again confirming how the combination of Parmigiano Reggiano and the world of sport is indissoluble in terms of authenticity, quality and energetic value, both in sporting activity and in correct nutrition,” the press release states, as translated from Italian to English.
The internet is completely obsessed with the pairing
The discovery went viral as people applauded the on-brand connection for the Italian athlete. Also, a lot of people love the idea that Giorgia Villa is showing that snack cheese has a place in the diet of an Olympic athlete.
The Olympian is receiving praise from all corners of the internet for her gymnastic achievements and business savvy. Villa hasn’t commented on her sponsorship or posted any more cheese content while in Paris for the Olympics. Still, the internet is rooting for her, while lowkey wanting what she has (giant blocks of cheese).
@marissakumari Olympic Silver Medalist Giorgia Villa is powered by parmesan cheese. Elite Gymnasts: they’re just like us! #olympics #paris2024 #parisolympics #gymnastics #cheese #simonebiles #jordanchiles #giorgiavilla #sports ♬ original sound – Marissa | 🏎️ Grid Chat Host!
@20_years_ago_ She works for Big Parma! 😂😂😂 #gymnast #marketing #parmesan #cheddar #cheese #brandedcontent #italy #dualipa #olympics #simonebiles #recipes #collab #gymnastics #giorgiavilla #giorgiavillaedit #puns ♬ original sound – Remotely Interesting
