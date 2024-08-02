Italian Olympian sponsored by parmesan cheese captures the internet’s heart: ‘life goals’

One of Italy’s greatest athletes has a sponsor so amazing that no one even thought it was possible: a parmesan cheese Olympian.

That is, until photos from that sponsorship went viral. Giorgia Villa didn’t just help Italy’s gymnastics team medal for the first time in nearly 100 years at the Olympics. Rather, she accomplished that impressive feat while faithfully promoting her sponsor: parmesan cheese.

As people rushed to learn more about the 21-year-old talented gymnast, they took to her Instagram. There, they found photos of the athlete enjoying some Parmigiano Reggiano.

I need the people to know that olympic silver medalist giorgia villa is sponsored by parmesan cheese and regularly posts pics of herself with giant wheels of cheese pic.twitter.com/7gVyuGMoy5 — furiosarah (@slothanova) July 31, 2024

While the photos with the big blocks of cheese are what got everyone’s attention, Villa also posed with plenty of little bits of snack cheese.

Italian gymnast, Giorgia Villa, is sponsored by Parmigiano Reggiano and this just might be the most jealous I’ve ever been of a brand sponsorship.



Parmesan people, if you’re listening, I don’t even need money, just pay me in cheese wheels. pic.twitter.com/qxWKRzxVMi — Zoe Scaman (@zoescaman) July 31, 2024

The Olympian isn’t new to this, she’s true to this. Her sponsorship with Parmigiano Reggiano dates back to 2021. The honor came after some big wins for the gymnast: at 2019 World Championships, the 2022 Mediterranean Games and the 2022 European Championships.

it hurts to see people living your dream (being sponsored by parmesan cheese) (not an olympic silver medal) https://t.co/TLewnbw7Nn — jacqueline zegler (@jacquelinezegs) July 31, 2024

In a press release announcing the partnership, the brand celebrated Villa’s energy and special position as part of the Italian rhythmic gymnastics team.

“Tenacious, determined, smiling, Giorgia proudly underlined this new role as well as once again confirming how the combination of Parmigiano Reggiano and the world of sport is indissoluble in terms of authenticity, quality and energetic value, both in sporting activity and in correct nutrition,” the press release states, as translated from Italian to English.

The internet is completely obsessed with the pairing

The discovery went viral as people applauded the on-brand connection for the Italian athlete. Also, a lot of people love the idea that Giorgia Villa is showing that snack cheese has a place in the diet of an Olympic athlete.

This looks like AI, but it’s a real Italian gymnast who is sponsored by Parmesan cheese and does photoshoots with it pic.twitter.com/xk11YsfKnX — Justine Moore (@venturetwins) July 31, 2024

The Olympian is receiving praise from all corners of the internet for her gymnastic achievements and business savvy. Villa hasn’t commented on her sponsorship or posted any more cheese content while in Paris for the Olympics. Still, the internet is rooting for her, while lowkey wanting what she has (giant blocks of cheese).

How do I get sponsored by Parmesean cheese without being athletic? https://t.co/nT6QrRO50J — Rohita Kadambi (@RohitaKadambi) July 31, 2024

The main takeaway from Olympic gymnast Giogia Villa's parmesean cheese sponsorship is that they should have taught us we could be sponsored by a cheese company if we become olympians at school. pic.twitter.com/0yTwzYqBoR — Veeinous (@Veeinous) August 1, 2024

Me moments before being escorted out of Eataly pic.twitter.com/af1QC3KvcI — Luke Mones (@LukeMones) August 1, 2024

When was the last time a Italian Cheese Making company was represented by a Olympic medallist!?!#GiorgiaVilla #Olympics #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/AvpNjQyoRf — Just Another Gymnastics Fan (@ThatGymnastFan) July 30, 2024

This is just what could fit in my refrigerator and doesn't not represent the total amount of cheddar present in my one bedroom apartment. pic.twitter.com/2HreaStD07 — Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) July 31, 2024

Olympic silver medalist and Italian gymnast Giorgia Villa is sponsored by parmesan cheese and takes many of her photos while posing with large wheels of cheese.

So many life goals right here. pic.twitter.com/8KezPhDvWO — Don't be a dick 🐦 (@fizzanddumpling) July 31, 2024

For Halloween I'm going to go as Giorgia Villa and make my partner go as the cheese 😋🧀 pic.twitter.com/wTUL0Dtvwa — 𝚉𝙴𝙽𝙰𝙸𝙳𝙴 𝙱𝙴𝙲𝙺𝙷𝙰𝙼 (@ZBexx) August 1, 2024

everything I have worked for in my life means nothing until I am sponsored by parmesan cheese https://t.co/xcUgzMOGDh — C H E L B! 🌭 (@chelbb_) July 31, 2024

Find someone who holds you like Giorgia Villa holds a wheel of Parmesan cheese pic.twitter.com/w4KTTQpr86 — Tom Ashby (@tomaashby) August 1, 2024

My Olympic Team so far: Giorgia Villa, Kim Yeji, Flavia Saraiva, and Siqi Yang pic.twitter.com/qtDafo3wRp — your witchy aunt 🍄 (@witchy_aunt) July 31, 2024

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.