Advertisement
Entertainment

“Acting is genuinely so stupid”: The 12 best Letterboxd reviews from Ayo Edebiri

“This movie is really and truly Post-God.”

Photo of Jamie Jirak

Jamie Jirak
ayo edebiri letterboxd reviews

Did you know that Ayo Edebiri has been creating some of the best movie reviews on Letterboxd?

Featured Video

Ayo Edebiri rose to fame thanks to her Emmy-winning performance in Hulu’s The Bear. She also starred in the fan-favorite queer comedy, Bottoms, and lent her voice to various animated hits such as Spider-Man: Across the Universe, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, and Inside Out 2. As her career continues to blossom, Edebiri has solidified her place in pop culture.

The Internet loves Edebiri, who is undeniably hilarious. She’s contributed a lot to online culture, including the fan-favorite joke about her being Irish. Before she was a star, Edebiri was known for her comedic chops and being outspoken online. This included some extremely funny reviews on Letterboxd. Since becoming more popular, she’s toned down her posts a bit. However, her account is still a treasure trove of hilarious film observations.

Here are some of the funniest movie reviews by Ayo Edebiri…

Advertisement

1. The Empire Strikes Back

In Body Image
fumilayo/Letterboxd

2. Rise of the Planet of the Apes

In Body Image
fumilayo/Letterboxd
Advertisement

3. Beau Is Afraid

In Body Image
fumilayo/Letterboxd

4. House of Gucci

In Body Image
fumilayo/Letterboxd
Advertisement

5. M3GAN

In Body Image
fumilayo/Letterboxd

6. Halloween (1978)

In Body Image
fumilayo/Letterboxd
Advertisement

7. Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

In Body Image
fumilayo/Letterboxd

8. Titane

In Body Image
fumilayo/Letterboxd
Advertisement

9. F9

In Body Image
fumilayo/Letterboxd

10. The Taking of Pelham One Two Three (1974)

In Body Image
fumilayo/Letterboxd
Advertisement

11. The Godfather

In Body Image
fumilayo/Letterboxd

12. Space Jam

In Body Image
fumilayo/Letterboxd
Advertisement

You can follow Ayo Edebiri on Letterboxd here.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

TAGS

Ayo Edebiri Letterboxd Movies the bear
First published:
 
The Daily Dot