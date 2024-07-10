‘Always order with the app so I don’t hear their judgment’: Chick-fil-A customer tries to upgrade her combo. She can’t believe the worker’s response

This woman’s awkward drive-thru interaction with a Chick-fil-A worker shows why more people are choosing to order on the app instead.

Chick-fil-A is known for a lot of things: great chicken, supporting anti-LGBTQIA+ stances, friendly customer service, and being closed on Sundays. A real mixed bag, right?

But being the healthiest option is not one of the core things the fast-food chain is known for, even though they’ve added some healthier options to the menu like the grilled chicken Cool Wrap.

The Cool Wrap—which has lettuce, cheese, and grilled chicken breast in a flaxseed flour flat bread—has started gaining popularity as a “healthier” menu item.

But when this woman went to order it at her local Chick-fil-A she was seemingly met with judgement from the drive-thru worker who questioned her meal choice.

Chick-fil-A worker calls out customer’s order

In a viral video with more than a quarter million views, Daisy Jo Rogers (@daisyjorogers) shared that she ordered a Cool Wrap meal and upgraded it to a large. She asked for root beer as her drink, which the drive-thru worker didn’t make any comments about, but when it came to the side they said the following:

“Do you wanna keep the fries? You want something healthier right?” they assume.

Now, feeling a bit judged, Rogers sheepishly says, “Nope, fries are good.”

“Wait, what’d you want to drink?” the worker rebuttles. “A root beer.”

“Woah, who are you?” the person asks in surprise.

“I’m a mom who likes french fries,” Rogers replies incredulously. “What kind of question is that?”

The top comment under Roger’s video said what everyone was thinking.

“Always order with the app so I don’t hear their judgment,” the person wrote.

A few people in the comment section offered some pretty plausible explanations for the worker’s surprise:

“Maybe he thought you were a regular customer because I had people’s orders memorized and it would throw me off when they changed it up,” a commenter said.

“Hahaha as a chick fil a employee I always get surprised when they don’t change the side of fries on the cool wrap meal but I never express it,” another said.

“MOST of the time people who order a wrap are trying to be healthy so they also choose a healthy side. There’s no judgment. He was just surprised. Congrats on being different!” a person added.

Is Chick-fil-A’s Cool Wrap actually healthy?

While people tend to choose the Cool Wrap thinking it’s a healthier choice (it’s a wrap with lettuce and grilled chicken, sounds healthy enough right?), the nutrition facts tell a more complex story.

Classic Chick-fil-A sandwich has 420 calories, 18g of fat, 41g of carbs, and 29 grams of protein.

has 420 calories, 18g of fat, 41g of carbs, and 29 grams of protein. Grilled chicken sandwich has 390 calories, 12g of fat, 44g of carbs, and 28g of protein.

has 390 calories, 12g of fat, 44g of carbs, and 28g of protein. Cool Wrap has 660 calories, 45g of fat, 32g of carbs, and 43g of protein.

Depending on the nutrition metrics you care about, the Cool Wrap may not actually be the best option like if you’re trying to keep your calories and fat intake low. But if lower carbs and high protein are more important, then it is a better option. It just depends on what you like and care about.

The Daily Dot reached out to Rogers and Chick-fil-A for comment via email.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.