The 13 best memes about “The Fantastic Four: First Steps”

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is the latest entry to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the fifth attempt at making a film based on “Marvel’s first family.” Following Roger Corman’s low-budget film in 1994, the 2005 and 2007 big-budget attempts starring Chris Evans as Johnny Storm, and the failed 2015 darker version, fans can agree that First Steps is the best adaptation so far.

The new film stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm. At the time of this writing, it has an 86% critics’ score and 91% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Now, just because the movie is well-liked doesn’t mean there aren’t some hilarious memes about it online. While people aren’t making fun of it like the new, disastrous War of the Worlds, they’re still finding ways to laugh with various memes and jokes.

Warning: Fantastic Four spoilers ahead!

1. Time Loop

2. She’s Not Wrong

3. Get in My Belly!

4. Ben-volution

5. The Real Villain

6. Coldplay is Canon

7. Spicy

8. Type Casting

9. IYKYK

#TheFantasticFour spoilers without context pic.twitter.com/6JMYQeRjbS — anna 🛸 THE LIFE OF A SHOWGIRL ❤️‍🔥 (@ahsokasconvor) July 25, 2025

10. Shalla-Ballroom

your planet is now marked for death. pic.twitter.com/T3TB3GvGde — geidi primes (@M0NK3Y_G1RL) July 27, 2025

11. Oh….

Johnny Storm coming back to earth to tell everyone that they are safe. #TheFantasticFour https://t.co/K9krJXCvpo pic.twitter.com/XvBxOqiGWm — Zeroツ (@zerowontmiss) July 13, 2025

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is now playing in theaters.

