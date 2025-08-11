Advertisement
Memes

The 13 best memes about “The Fantastic Four: First Steps”

Whether you loved or hated the movie, you’ll laugh at at least one of the memes.

Photo of Jamie Jirak

Jamie Jirak
fantastic four first steps memes

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is the latest entry to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the fifth attempt at making a film based on “Marvel’s first family.” Following Roger Corman’s low-budget film in 1994, the 2005 and 2007 big-budget attempts starring Chris Evans as Johnny Storm, and the failed 2015 darker version, fans can agree that First Steps is the best adaptation so far.

The new film stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm. At the time of this writing, it has an 86% critics’ score and 91% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Now, just because the movie is well-liked doesn’t mean there aren’t some hilarious memes about it online. While people aren’t making fun of it like the new, disastrous War of the Worlds, they’re still finding ways to laugh with various memes and jokes.

Warning: Fantastic Four spoilers ahead!

1. Time Loop

u/NouSIii

2. She’s Not Wrong

u/dillonff
3. Get in My Belly!

u/Hour-Process-3292

4. Ben-volution

@Bodhi_Tweets/X
5. The Real Villain

Geek League of America

6. Coldplay is Canon

u/HelsinkiBECH
7. Spicy

u/DLAPHINT

8. Type Casting

u/TheNoiseIsReal
9. IYKYK

10. Shalla-Ballroom

11. Oh….

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is now playing in theaters.

