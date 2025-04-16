‘Dripping all over’: Woman orders Wingstop for take-out. Then she notices something on worker’s hand

A woman got more than just fries and wings with her Wingstop order—and unfortunately, it wasn’t anything anyone would want.

Featured Video

Upon closer inspection, she discovered her food had what appeared to be a worker’s blood all over it.

In a viral video with over 135,200 views, TikTok user Emily Warren (@emilyywarren_) detailed the experience and showed her viewers the red droplets all over her meal.

“There’s blood all over our food,” the woman said in the clip.

Advertisement

Did a Wingstop customer receive food covered in blood?

According to the video, Warren noticed something was wrong from the moment she placed her food order at a Wingstop restaurant in Guelph, Ontario, Canada.

“I should’ve known something was up when the lady that handed me our order had a cut,” the woman said. “An open cut, all over, with blood on her hand and no Band-Aid covering it.”

She discovered there was blood all over her food when she finally got home to eat it.

Advertisement

Tiny red droplets could be seen on the food’s bag and even inside the food containers.

Blood in food closes restaurants

This is not the first fast food customer to report finding blood in their meal.

Last year, a Buffalo, New York Burger King was closed for a weekend after a customer reportedly discovered blood in her daughter’s food.

Advertisement

That customer also took to TikTok to call out the restaurant after the discovery.

In response to the mother’s complaint, the restaurant was closed and deep cleaned, and workers were retrained.

The mother also retained a lawyer.

Advertisement

Viewers chime in

In the video’s comments section, many were shocked and disgusted by the discovery.

“Wtffff this is disgusting and a health hazard,” user RedBajanBlazer commented.

“Why is she still working if she’s bleeding that much openly, wtf. Sad for her and so gross for you!” an anonymous viewer wrote.

Advertisement

Others advised the woman to report the incident.

“Please tell me you called the health department,” user Julia Emily said.

“Get a lawyer,” user Cam The Extrovert commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to Warren via TikTok comment and direct message and to Wingstop and Burger King by email for comment.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.