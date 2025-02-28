‘At least he knows when to call it quits’: Passenger is on JetBlue flight from Florida to New York. Then the pilot gets on the intercom

A JetBlue passenger is going viral on TikTok after sharing the seemingly bizarre message their pilot shared ahead of a three-hour flight.

User @fatcatbx_ says they were on a JetBlue flight from Florida to New York when their pilot made an announcement.

“I’m toast; I’m done,” the pilot says via the plane’s intercom. He assures passengers that the plane’s first officer and flight attendants were “good,” though.

“So that’s good news,” the pilot adds. “Right now, our company is finding another captain to get here and take you to LaGuardia [Airport].”

He ends his message by wishing passengers “the best” on their continued journey. Yet @fatcatbx_ and some commenters say they couldn’t get over the pilot’s choice of language.

“PILOT SAID HE IS TOAST,” the content creator says in the text overlay of their clip. Their video has amassed more than 356,400 views.

What does it mean when someone is ‘toast’?

Of course, when someone says they or a situation is “toast,” it usually means they’re in a very serious—if not dire—situation.

And given that there have been roughly a half dozen deadly plane crashes since President Donald Trump took office in January, it makes sense that the content creator would be nervous.

Assuming @fatcatbx_ started recording midway through the pilot’s speech, though, it’s likely viewers are missing some content. Plus, @fatcatbx_ has posted at least seven videos to their account since the plane one, so we can assume they landed safely.

So, there’s nothing to worry about?

This would appear to be the case.

As several commenters noted, the pilot being “toast” likely means he simply timed out. In another TikTok video, a Delta flight attendant says this happens when a pilot or members of their crew have reached the maximum allowable flight time, according to federal regulation, and are no longer permitted to continue flying for that current duty period.

“We have a certain number of hours that we’re allowed to be on duty and that is an [Federal Aviation Administration] regulation,” the flight attendant explains. “When you’re going to ‘time out,’ it means that you can no longer fly because you’re not legally safe to fly.”

The flight attendant in question adds that pilots or fellow attendants who’ve timed out have likely been flying for “a really long time.” For safety reasons, they’re cut loose after a certain number of hours, and someone else takes over their shift.

Toward the beginning of @fatcatbx_’s video, the pilot says, “16 hours for me.” However, the initial part of that sentence is cut off in the clip.

The FAA advises pilots to have a eight to 10-hour maximum flying time.

Viewers applaud the pilot

In the comments section of @fatcatbx_’s video, several viewers applauded the pilot for stepping away for the evening.

“I pray every pilot has this type of self-awareness,” one user wrote.

Another echoed a similar sentiment. “He is Tired,” they said. “Wise decision.”

“I so appreciate his honesty. He probably saved everyone’s life on that flight,” a third woman added.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @fatcatbx_ via TikTok comment and to JetBlue through email.

