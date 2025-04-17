Advertisement
Newsletter: ⚒️ Trump admin’s bleak miner ad deleted

Andrew Wyrich
Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr

Here’s the latest trending internet culture stories today: How the Trump administration’s ad boasting about mining jobs got completely roasted online, why Japanese citizens are trolling American’s oversized cars, an exclusive report about an ex-“furry hacker” claiming she worked with cops, and why certain Star Wars fans are all worked up over the name of a Lego set

After that, we’ve got a “Deplatformed” column from our Senior Politics and Technology Editor David

See ya tomorrow! 

— A.W. 

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

⚒️ ‘IS THIS PARODY?’
Trump Labor Department launches truly depressing campaign to hype new U.S. mining jobs

Trump’s Department of Labor is getting pilloried online after advertising that there are now more jobs for miners in the U.S. The bleak-looking ad didn’t inspire many, with critics tearing it apart online. Amid the mockery, the administration later deleted it. 

🚙 MEMES
Japan’s biggest meme right now: Trolling America’s oversized cars

Everyone responded to Trump’s tariffs differently, but Japanese citizens decided to troll the American auto industry and making memes about why no one wants American cars

💻 HACKING
EXCLUSIVE: Ex-furry hacker claims she ratted on SiegedSec to local cops—former members say worked for the FBI

A former member of SiegedSec, the group referred to as the “gay furry hackers,” published a manifesto alleging cooperation with law enforcement.

😡 POP CULTURE
‘Star Wars’ nerds are furious after Lego set isn’t explicitly named ‘Slave 1’

Some Star Wars nerds are furious after a recently announced Lego set failed to refer to a character’s ship by its original name, Slave 1.

Deplatformed, a web_crawlr column

By David Covucci
Politics & Technology Editor

The 4chan logo over an image of an Israeli spy on a laptop.

4chan was hacked—and disinfo is everywhere

Deplatformed is a weekly column that looks into the nether reaches of the internet—outside the big few that everyone already covers—to tell you the political discourse online. It runs on Thursdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🌿 People are eating handfuls of raw spinach in new health-conscious TikTok trendIs it a good idea?

🚘 This man says attractive women always drive this make and model of a car. Is he right

🍟 How do you feel about the extra charges for sauce at the drive-thru?

🍽️ This customer went viral after accusing servers of “negging” her at share-style restaurants. It’s apparently a rising trend

☕ A man says he’s out $10 after he was successfully able to place an order to a closed Dunkin’.

⚰️ From the Daily Dot archive: Is your kid attending funerals on Roblox?

📝 Question of the Day

Everyone’s got opinions, and we want to know yours. Just click a button below to answer the question, and tomorrow we will let you know how fellow web crawlers like you answered. 

DID YOU EVER PLAY WITH LEGO?

🔥 Hot on the Dot

This was the most read story on the Daily Dot yesterday: 

‘I will not be bullied in my own restaurant’: South Carolina couple orders $137 in food from area restaurant. Then they refuse to pay

Andrew Wyrich

Andrew Wyrich is the newsletter editor at the Daily Dot. He previously served as the deputy tech editor. Andrew has written for USA Today, NorthJersey.com, and other newspapers and websites. His work has been recognized by the Society of the Silurians, Investigative Reporters & Editors (IRE), and the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ).

