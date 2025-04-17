Featured Video

Here’s the latest trending internet culture stories today: How the Trump administration’s ad boasting about mining jobs got completely roasted online, why Japanese citizens are trolling American’s oversized cars , an exclusive report about an ex-“furry hacker” claiming she worked with cops , and why certain Star Wars fans are all worked up over the name of a Lego set .

After that, we’ve got a “Deplatformed” column from our Senior Politics and Technology Editor David.

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

Trump’s Department of Labor is getting pilloried online after advertising that there are now more jobs for miners in the U.S. The bleak-looking ad didn’t inspire many, with critics tearing it apart online. Amid the mockery, the administration later deleted it.

Everyone responded to Trump’s tariffs differently, but Japanese citizens decided to troll the American auto industry and making memes about why no one wants American cars.

A former member of SiegedSec, the group referred to as the “gay furry hackers,” published a manifesto alleging cooperation with law enforcement.

Some Star Wars nerds are furious after a recently announced Lego set failed to refer to a character’s ship by its original name, Slave 1.

By David Covucci

Politics & Technology Editor

4chan was hacked—and disinfo is everywhere

Deplatformed is a weekly column that looks into the nether reaches of the internet—outside the big few that everyone already covers—to tell you the political discourse online. It runs on Thursdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

