‘This is a lot of shrimp’: Publix customer exposes little-known seafood counter secret

TikToker Elliot (@callmebelly) has built a following on the platform by documenting his food and travel adventures.

In a recently uploaded viral video, he shares with viewers an exciting discovery.

“So supposedly you can go to Publix and you can get them to cook slash steam your seafood for you that you buy there,” he explains as he kicks off the video.

He goes on to add that they will even season and butter it, comparing it to a “seafood boil,” which typically consists of an assortment of boiled seasoned seafood.

Elliot films himself entering Publix, capturing his excitement and sharing, “You’re telling me I don’t have to stink up my house?”

At the seafood counter, he asks the Publix worker, “Do you guys steam and season the seafood if I get some?” The worker says yes.

Elliot requests a pound of white shrimp with Cajun seasoning and two lobster tails seasoned with Old Bay.

When the order is ready, he shows viewers. The shrimp is cooked, steaming, and covered in seasoning.

“Wow, that was fast. That took less than five minutes,” he exclaims.

He adds, “This fresh shrimp with Cajun seasoning for eight dollars and thirty-one cents. This is a lot of shrimp, and this is seasoned so well.”

He then shows viewers the lobster. “Look at that. Two fresh lobster tails with Old Bay on it. Wow. And this was eleven dollars and ninety-eight cents,” he shares.

“Fresh lobster. Fresh lobster and shrimp. I think that’s a really good deal. Why cook it at home? Why cook it at home?” he wonders.

Viewer reactions and debate

The viral video has 646,100 views, sparking plenty of discourse in the comments section.

Many were already familiar with this Publix hack.

“I’m surprised people are just now finding this out. I’ve been having Publix steam my crab legs for years and it’s amazing,” a viewer commented.

“I did it! It was great! I wouldn’t do it with lobster tail again, but shrimp! I mixed all four seasonings and added lemon,” one viewer shared.

Questions About Seafood Freshness

Others chimed in, questioning the “freshness” of the seafood.

“It isn’t fresh lobster: guaranteed what you got was previously frozen,” one viewer remarked.

Another agreed, “Sorry, it’s not fresh lobster. They have previously frozen lobster. Hopefully, their sign didn’t say fresh lobster!!!!”

However, according to Publix.com, the fish is fresh; it stated, “Every fish in our fresh seafood case is never frozen, and we’re proud to offer a wide range of fresh fish.”

While the seafood may be fresh, some Publix employees chimed in to debunk the notion of the company offering seafood boils.

“I work at Publix in meat/seafood. Let’s debunk this dude’s video: we do not do ‘seafood boils.’ We steam certain fish, lobster, and shrimp using just water in a big steamer with no oil,” an employee shared.

Many requested a review of the taste, and Elliot was quick to deliver.

In a follow-up video, he places all his seafood items into a bag, paired with some hard-boiled eggs.

He takes a few bites of the shrimp and reveals his thoughts. “It is not as salty as, like, a regular seafood boil and not as oily and greasy, but this is seasoned up really, really well.”

“It is spicy, and it’s got a kick, but it’s obviously gonna be a lot more watery, a lot more lean, and healthier,” he adds.

The Daily Dot reached out to Publix and Elliot via email for comment.

