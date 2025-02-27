‘It cut me’: Woman throws her Lush bath bomb in tub. Then she feels something sharp

Plopping a bath bomb in a bath should be a relaxing, luxurious self-care experience. The warm water and calming scents can teleport one to a world of tranquility. But one woman was transported to a realm of pain instead after discovering sharp objects floating in her bath. And she says her Lush bath bomb was the culprit.

In a clip with more than 80,000 views, TikTok user Xamoria (@amore) is sitting in her bathtub, holding the Lush bath bomb that is still somewhat intact.

“Y’all, I am in the bath, right? I put my bath bomb in, and I feel something poking me,” she says, moving the rose pink, fizzy ball in her fingers, the dye staining her hand.

“And I look in the water, and I’m like, ‘What are these little things floating in the water?’” she questions.

She moves her thumb across the bath bomb to show that there’s a tiny sharp object in it.

“Why is there glass in the bath bomb?” the content creator asks. “I’m so confused.”

Xamoria told the Daily Dot that she initially felt a “sharp poke” near her wrist.

During an interview with The Daily Dot, Xamoria divulged how she discovered the fragments.

“I reached into the water and pulled out a small glass like piece, then I grabbed the bath bomb to further inspect it, and saw a sharp piece of what I believe to be glass,” she shared via email. “I then grabbed my phone to record the video you saw as I was quite in shock yet to comfortable to immediately hop out- lol.”

Xamoria said she’s not 100% if the sharp object was glass and she isn’t letting this negative experience deter her from purchasing Lush products in the fuure.

“Regardless it still cut me, and is a hazard,” she shared. “I will still continue to purchase from lush because they have great quality products.”

Xamoria also said that Lush reached out to her to resolve the issue but that she did not accept the store credit they offered her.

“They told me they could only offer me a refund for the bath bomb. They then offered me 25$ on top of the refund in the form of a gift card,” she said. “I told them I did not want to accept any of these. I want them to recall or put an announcement out regarding this. To ensure no one else gets hurt. I want them to make people aware of this hazard!”

The Daily Dot reached out to Lush Cosmetics via press email.

Viewers call for action

Viewers are encouraging Xamoria to take action against Lush.

“Just remember the more you complain the more gift cards they’ll give you so go full Karen,” one viewer remarked.

“You’re gonna be rich,” another simply stated.

Others cracked jokes at Xamoria’s expense.

“Not to victim blame but did u make sure you bought the glassless bath bomb,” one said.

“That’s an extreme exfoliator,” another quipped.

Do they get moldy?

A third shared that the bath bombs can get moldy and that this is plastic due to mold.

“That happened to me! I emailed them …they stated it’s plastic from their mold and sent me a gift card,” they wrote.

Bath bombs can get moldy, according to Bradford Wellness. That’s because they contain natural ingredients and should be stored in a cool, dry place.

Lush recommends using your bath bombs immediately but can last six months if stored properly.

