‘That’s why I always say, don’t do it’: Plumber of 32 years goes to Home Depot. Then he sees everyone returning this item

Are you having Rheem water heater problems? You may not be alone.

That’s according to a recent TikTok by the Schuelke twins aka Twin Home Experts (@twinhomeexperts).

One of the Schuelke’s (perhaps Jimmy, although it could be David) recently filmed a slew of Home Depot returns of Rheem water heaters. They claim they’re the WORST and urge homeowners to choose a different brand.

The video was posted to the brother’s TikTok account on April 8. It has received over 142,600 views so far.

So should you avoid Rheems when picking out a new water heater?

‘Another Rheem return’

Schuelke doesn’t pull any punches in the video’s caption.

“WORST water heater I ever installed as a plumber for 32 years!” he claims.

He then shows what appears to be two people picking out new or perhaps replacement heaters at a Home Depot.

“Hey, did you have a Rheem already leak on you?” he is heard asking one of the customers.

“Yeah,” one of them answers, with a concerned look on his face. Schuelke then confronts the other customer.

“So your water heater is leaking too?” he asks. The customer seems to agree though he states he “bought it three years ago.” He does not, however, state the heater’s brand.

Schuelke then films to water heaters on hand trucks and states, “Uh-oh we got two Rheem returns.”

He then points out several problems with the heaters including a rusted nipple on top of one as well as leakage near the bottom of the unit’s access.

On the second unit, he claims to find a gas control that failed.

“That’s why I always say, don’t do it,” he says, presumably talking about buying a Rheem.

“Now I get it,” he tells his viewers, “Home Depot is a big volume store.”

“There’s going to be defects,” he claims. “But if you want [to be] less likely to be ‘Rheemed,’ I would go with [another brand].

What are the Rheem water heater problems?

Rheem was founded a hundred years ago in 1925. In 2022, Life Story Research ranked Rheem the number one most trusted water heater brand in America.

However, public opinion may have shifted. Recent reviews of the brand on the Better Business Bureau’s business profile page currently rate Rheem heaters as only one out of five stars.

One review claimed, “Worst possible product to spend your money on. Brand new 50-gallon electric water heater that won’t even give you one good hot shower before going cold.”

Another stated, “I have had little to no hot water in my kitchen and laundry since the Rheem water heater was installed (11/2024). I have called three times and taken PTO to get this water heater to work.”

Although Home Depot’s website rates the heater highly, giving it four out of five stars, the brand has 148 negative reviews, contrasted with 739 five-star ratings.

Recent Home Depot reviews claim the heaters leak, fail, and have bad service from authorized plumbers.

One review stated, “With three warranties, the 10-year warranty of the manufacturing, the five-year extended warranty that I bought, in my credit card warranty, they could not manage to get the unit to the store the same day and have the unit delivered to me the next day. I would not buy another unit from this company or from Home Depot and I would not recommend it either.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Rheem and Home Depot via email for a statement.

What his viewers had to say

Some viewers disagreed with Schuelke’s opinion.

Bobby Raley (@bobbyraley53) commented, “My Rheem is going on 10 years. I think it’s more like who’s installing them.”

Another claimed, “My Rheem lasted 23 years.”

However, many commenters were quick to call out the brand.

“We bought Rheem from GPS and another plumbing supply warehouse. All three failed within three years. The plumbing supply stores are just as bad. Never a Rheem again. Bradford White now,” one viewer claimed.

Another advised, “Don’t buy any from a big box store they aren’t the same quality as the ones from [a] plumbing supply.”

“Can vouch I replaced a Rheem with a Brad like 8 years ago,” another added.

The Daily Dot reached out to the Schuelkes via its website and email for a statement.

