Newsletter: 🍕 Accidental $200 Trump pizza

Here’s the latest trending internet culture stories today: a customer whose pizza box feature several politic figures (and Jesus?), the FCC’s investigation of ’60 Minutes’ ––a huge departure for the historically neutral commission, a new mother’s alarming interaction with her in-laws , and an explanation for why everyone is dancing like a rat on TikTok .

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

The pizza was much more political and religious than this customer anticipated.

They called Carr’s actions antithetical to the First Amendment.

A Reddit post by a new mother asking if she overreacted to her disappointed in-laws is getting an overwhelming “nope” from readers.

🐀 TIKTOK TRENDS

Why everyone on TikTok is dancing with a dang rat

Can you keep up with a rat?

By Mikael Thalen

Staff Reporter

How to avoid the Signal mistakes the Trump administration made

Y0ur P@ssw0rd S*cks is a bi-weekly column that answers the most pressing internet security questions web_crawlr readers have to make sure they can navigate the ‘net safely. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

💸 When a customer at a restaurant was presented with the opportunity to tip at the end of their meal, they claimed there was a sticker placed over the part of the screen that was home to the “no tip” option.

🌭 A Walmart customer claims to have fired up one of the store’s display grills in store. Then, he placed some barbecue staples on it to cook himself up a meal.

🚽 This workplace takes the eight-hour workday a bit too literally, to the point where it apparently limits workers’ bathroom breaks.

🥩 If you want to save money by purchasing a large cut of meat at Costco, one butcher explains why it might cost you more to cut it down in-store.

🐟 A pediatrician has gone viral after explaining why you should avoid buying a specific type of canned tuna.

👥 From the Daily Dot archive: Here are the invisible victims of true crime content.

