‘BOTULISM??’: Expert issues warning for those who buy this canned tuna from Trader Joe’s, H-E-B

A pediatrician has gone viral after explaining why you should avoid buying a specific type of canned tuna.

Featured Video

In the clip, which has amassed 5.1 million views, Dr. Rubin (@rubin_allergy) revealed a “public service announcement.” He said Tri-Union Seafoods is recalling their canned tuna which, allegedly, could have botulism.

As Dr. Rubin mentions, the canned tuna sold by the company is sold under various names. You can find them in Trader Joe’s, H-E-B, and Van Camp’s, among others.

Why the recall?

“This recall was initiated because the manufacturer noticed that there was some compromise with the easy open tab that opens up the lids, so the integrity of the device may allow it to be leaking from the outside world, which could potentially increase the risk of a bacteria called Clostridium botulism to contaminate these canned tunas,” he said.

Advertisement

He added that smelling the tuna won’t be sufficient in determining whether it has been contaminated. This is because botulism doesn’t have a “smell of spoilage.”

Based on the comments, it became clear that this PSA sparked fear in viewers.

“What is going onnnn with all these recalls?” one asked. “

I JUST BOUGHT TUNA LAST NIGHT!” another exclaimed.

Advertisement

“Can we just star[t] getting lists of what we CAN eat?” a third asked.

Dr. Rubin didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment and Instagram message.

Is this true?

As Dr. Rubin points out in his video, this announcement came from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Feb. 10. In their notice, the FDA reiterates Dr. Rubin’s points: that Tri-Union Seafood, the tuna manufacturer of popular canned tuna brands like Trader Joe’s H-E-B, and Van Camp’s, was recalling the product.

Advertisement

However, the FDA also added that this recall was out of “an abundance of caution.” It mentioned that “no illnesses associated with the products have been reported.”

What is Botulism?

The UK National Health Service (NHS) describes botulism as a “rare but life-threatening condition” caused by the toxins excreted by clostridium botulinum bacteria. These toxins, the NHS adds, attack people’s nervous systems and cause paralysis.

While the NHS notes that full recovery is possible, you must take quick action before the paralysis reaches the muscles that control breathing.

Advertisement

The Food and Drug Administration and Tri-Union Seafood didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s requests for comment via email.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.