‘Sam’s does it for free’: Costco shopper asks butcher to cut up chuck roll. Then he learns it’ll cost extra. Why?

If you want to save money by purchasing a large cut of meat at Costco, one butcher explains why it might cost you more to cut it down in-store.

In a video with over 359,000 views, at-home butcher and TikToker Meatdad (@meatdad) films an interaction with a Costco meat department worker. First, he asks if customers can get a whole chuck roll, a large, boneless cut of beef, broken down in-store.

The worker says they can cut down the steak, but Meatdad asks how much it will cost.

“The price will be a little more because of the labor of cutting it,” the worker explains. “Anything you buy whole vacuum seal is going to be a whole lot cheaper than a cut item.”

The worker confirms that getting a whole chuck roll and cutting it down in-store would cost the same per pound as the pre-cut steaks in the meat department.

“That’s why you got to follow me and cut that stuff up yourself,” Meatdad says in the clip.

The caption reads, “If you ask for a big chunk of meat in the Cryovac from the butcher, you will get a discounted price… If you ask them to cut it up for you, the price will go back to normal. Remember that we can all do this at home and save a bunch of money!”

How to break down a chuck roll at home

Several commenters say they’d be interested in picking up vacuum-sealed meat at a discount but don’t believe they have the skills to break it down at home.

In another video on his TikTok page, Meatdad explains how to break down a chuck roll at home. He explains how to prepare the chuck roll and measure out the different cuts of steak.

Shoppers react to the price difference

In the comments, shoppers react to the difference in price between vacuum-sealed meat and pre-cut. Many agree that the difference in price makes sense, as pre-cut steaks require additional labor to prepare.

“News flash everyone, buying in bulk and cutting the meat yourself is cheaper,” one writes.

“That’s common sense,” another says.

However, others comment that Costco competitor Sam’s Club will cut a larger slab of meat into smaller pieces for free, questioning the price increase at Costco.

“Sam’s Club does it for free!” one exclaims.

“The Sam’s Club guy said they cut theirs for free with Costco,” another writes.

“Why would you have to pay more for labor? If the person cutting it is already on the clock hourly,” a third questions.

Some viewers even say that not all Costco stores will cut down a chuck roll, even for an extra charge.

“My Costco here said they would not do that,” a viewer writes.

“PSA- not all Costco’s do this. Ours does not. In Arizona. So it’s NOT EVERY COSTCO,” another says.

The Daily Dot contacted Costco for further information about their meat department service offerings.

@meatdad If you ask for a big chunk of meat in the Cryovac from The butcher, you will get a discounted price… If you ask them to cut it up for you, the price will go back to normal. Remember that we can all do this at home and save a bunch of money.! ♬ original sound – Meatdad

The Daily Dot reached out to Meatdad via email and TikTok direct message for further comment.



