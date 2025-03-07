Advertisement
Memes

Why everyone on TikTok is dancing with a dang rat

Can you keep up with a rat?

Photo of Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro
Photo composite of Tiktok dancers @ishowspeed, @yoojeann, and @gloriagort performing the Rat Dance; Screenshots of Beto The Rat performing the Rat Dance

The Rat Dance Meme, also known as the Milton’s Dancing Rat Trend, features a dancing 3D animated rat, whose moves have since turned into a viral dance trend. The crude video, made in the tradition of low-res internet videos, has made the internet laugh again and again as people replicate the silly moves.

Featured Video

Meme basics:

  • Meme Creator: @ratomilton/TikTok
  • Meme Type: Viral Dance
  • First Appearance: January 2025
  • Origin Source: TikTok
  • Peak Popularity: February 2025
dance rat google trends
Google Trends
Advertisement

Origin

dance rat portuguese song
Google Trends

Beginning in Dec 2024, TikToker @ratomilton began sharing videos of a 3D-animated rat dancing. He set the videos to different backgrounds and various songs.

While early videos got fewer views, the page picked up in early 2025 when the dance was set to the song “Chess Type Beat” by Joyful. Both that video and the ones before it began to go viral.

Advertisement
dance rat apple tree
@ratomilton/TikTok
@betotherat

Rat dance… #ratobeto #musica #letras #dança #rato #rat #ratdance #edit

♬ som original – Rato Beto – Rato Beto

The Rat Dance Meme spreads

By mid-January 2025, the @ratomilton videos caught the attention of streamer @iShowSpeed. He shared a video duplicating the rat’s dance moves, which went viral and has over 250 million views on TikTok to date. This began what’s been referred to as the Milton’s Dancing Rat Trend.

Advertisement
@ishowspeed

#ishowspeed

♬ som original – Milton – ratomilton

Other influencers, including PSYCHIC FEVER, Nick Kosir, Brinti D’Angelo, and more quickly started getting in on the Rat Dance Meme.

Nick Kosir dance rat
@officialnickkosir/TikTok
rat dance britni d'angelo
@officialnickkosir/TikTok
Advertisement

As the Rat Dance Meme trend spread, a version that included a filter where dancers could dance with the rat also appeared, making it seem like a duo or group dance video.

rat dance group filter
@marcosrafl/TikTok
rat dance tutorial
@marcosrafl/TikTok

Rat Dance Meme examples

yoojean dance rat
@marcosrafl/TikTok
Advertisement
dance rat original
@igreenscreenthings/TikTok
ai mr beast rat dance
@igreenscreenthings/TikTok
dancing rat meme
@igreenscreenthings/TikTok
psychic fever
@igreenscreenthings/TikTok
Advertisement
bonnet rat dance
@betotherat/TikTok
rat dance
@betotherat/TikTok
remy ratatouille rat dance
@betotherat/TikTok
n3on woowop and dub rat dance
@betotherat/TikTok
Advertisement
dance rat ratatouille
@teostorys/TikTok

More dance memes:

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Advertisement

TAGS

Dancing Memes TikTok TikTok Dances
First published:

Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro proudly serves as a scribe, documenting all the shenanigans happening online. Her writing has been featured across Entertainment Weekly, PEOPLE, BuzzFeed, and more.

Angela Andaloro
 
The Daily Dot