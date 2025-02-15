‘I would be returning and demanding a refund’: Customer buys $200 worth of pizza. Then she sees the boxes they put them in

This pizza is way more political and religious than this customer anticipated. After spending $200 on pizzas, they are unsure how to feel about it.

Trump pizza?

“Jesus what u doing here?!?” TikToker nuser Kaitlin Hobbes (@kaitlinhobbes) captions her viral video. In the clip, Hobbes reveals the pizza boxes she received where she has them open on top of a counter. Inside the box is a cartoon image of President Trump behind a desk in the Oval Office with Jesus standing behind his right side.

“Bought $200 of pizza just to find out this is what the boxes look like,” Hobbes writes in the text overlay. But there’s more. The outside of the box has Trump’s entire presidential cabinet from Elon Musk to Vice President JD Vance drawn on it. President Trump is seen largely over an American flag on the back. The Daily Dot has previously reported on strange sights at the Oval Office before, like this image featuring Elon Musk’s child picking their nose at the desk.

Hobbes’ Trump pizza video has 336,800 views and almost 3,000 comments as of Saturday.

Viewers were shocked at the pizza boxes

Viewers are in shock over this Trump pizza and many say they would rather not pay for it.

“Man, I would call my card company and put a hold on that payment,” one user said.

“That’s literally insane. Please call your bank and say it was fraud lmao,” another wrote.

“I would be returning and demanding a refund as they brought unwanted energy into your home lol,” one user said.

One added, “And suddenly, I am no longer hungry.”

Where did the pizza come from?

The Trump pizza box is from a pizza shop in Alabama called Valentina’s Pizzeria and Wine Bar. It seems Hobbes is not the only one who was disturbed by the Trump pizza box. A post on Valentina Pizzeria’s Instagram explains that there has been multiple false negative Yelp and Google reviews as a result of the boxes.

“When designing and launching our current pizza boxes, I did not think it would get a bigger reaction than the election ones let alone the reaction we have been receiving,” they wrote on Instagram. “In the past few weeks we have received countless false 1 star reviews on Facebook (dropping from a 96% rating to a 84%), Google (dropping from 4.6 to 4.3), and Yelp (yelp actually recently blocked reviews due to “suspicious activity”) claiming that we are not kid friendly, have roaches, gave you food poisoning, insulting me and my staff, and much more.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Valentina’s Pizzeria for comment via email and to Hobbes via TikTok message and comment.



