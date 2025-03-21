Featured Video

Here’s the latest trending internet culture stories today: A man’s disgusting discovery in his Wingstop order , a website that doxxed Tesla owners going offline, why people think March is the star of the “ Great Meme Depression ,” and a conspiracy theory spreading online about Nancy Pelosi getting money from USAID .

Also: The trending team shares with you their pick for “Main Character of the Week.”

After that, we’ve got something exciting today! Our brand new seasonal shirt is here!!

Scroll down below to find out how to get our new “Cache Me Outside” shirt! Eagle-eyed readers will get the reference —but we’re blending a classic meme, a pun, and some spring-time fun.

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

A surprise was found in an order of freshly cooked lemon pepper wings.

➤READ MORE

🚘 VIRAL POLITICS

‘Dogequest’ website that doxxed Tesla owners goes offline as critics call for terrorism charges

A website dubbed “Dogequest,” which published a searchable map with the names, addresses, and contact details of purported Tesla owners across the United States, is no longer live.

➤READ MORE

The March 2025 Meme Drought has left people online panicking—to the point that the reaction has become a meme in its own right.

➤READ MORE

A fake claim that Pelosi received $14 million from USAID continues to circulate on social media.

➤READ MORE

✏️ Take Our Weekly News Quiz!

Are you the most online reader of web_crawlr? Prove it by answering our question of the week! The answer can be found somewhere in one of our newsletters from this week.

If you answer correctly, you’ll be entered to win our brand new “Cache Me Outside” shirt, and we’ll shout out five people who won the shirt!

A CONSPIRACY THEORY ONLINE SAYS THE ELITE ARE EATING WHAT FICTIONAL MYTHICAL CREATURE?

By Ramon Ramirez

Managing Editor

Main Character of the Week: The future

Main Character of the Week is a weekly column that tells you the most prominent “main character” online (good or bad). It runs on Fridays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🌭 In a viral video, a food expert exposed the secret indicator that a recession is coming.

🐔 An irate McDonald’s customer’s claim about a McCrispy sandwich has social media users confused.

🥤 Coca-Cola is being boycotted as people accuse the soda giant of being racist and anti-immigrant. But are the claims true?

🍿 You came in for a candle. Now you’re trapped in the slow, snaking purgatory of the T.J. Maxx checkout line, staring at mystery-brand snacks and wondering if time still exists. Is this just how it is, or is it an elaborate social experiment?

☕ The next time you make a Starbucks mobile order, wait.

👪 From the Daily Dot archive: Why some mommy vloggers are taking their kids out of the spotlight.