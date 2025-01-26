‘At least you know it’s real’: Man orders from Wingstop. Then he takes a closer look at the wings

A surprise was found in an order of freshly cooked lemon pepper wings. TikToker Benjamin Smith (@benjaminbeeps) dived in for a closer look at his Wingstop order only to notice something else came along with the wings.

Featured Video

In the 16-second clip, Smith flashes to the camera a deep-fried lemon pepper wing that still had some feathers attached.

“This thing still has feathers on it, this is the wing that would not stop,” Smith says in disgust.

The video text caption reads, “TIK TOK IS BACK @Wingstop. What is going on with you guys?”

Advertisement

The video has grossed over 512,100 views as of Sunday.

Consuming ‘real food’

In an inflation-bound economy, many food vendors are cutting back supply and demand costs on products like plasticware, and meat, while adding extra fees to condiments.

This causes consumers to wonder if their food items, like meat and vegetables, are real due to “shrinkflation.”

Advertisement

According to a CNN article, lab-grown meat is the newest craze in massive food production.

“In a nutshell, lab-grown meat — or cultivated or cell-based meat — is meat that is developed from animal cells and grown, with the help of nutrients like amino acids, in massive bioreactors,” the article states.

Viewers Reactions

Viewers had mixed reactions from disgust, to humor, to reassurance that the chicken was real.

Advertisement

“Idk that kinda stuff is reassuring to me that it’s real chicken,” stated one viewer.

“Now they know they saw that when they cooked it,” commented another.

“At least you know it’s real,” shared a viewer.

Other viewers pointed out how almost the entire box of wings was gone.

Advertisement

“The scraps in the box meaning you already devoured your meal is sending me,” responded a viewer.

Other Wingstop Feathered Encounters

Since Wingstop is a made-to-order restaurant, chicken feathers still being attached to the wing happens more often than normal.

In n2022, a Wingstop customer vented on social media after finding feathers still attached to their cooked wings.

Advertisement

Redditors have experienced the same thing, sharing photos on the forum.

The Daily Dot reached out to Smith via TikTok comment and Wingstop via email.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.