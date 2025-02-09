‘I had no idea those weren’t pre-cooked’: McDonald’s customer orders Deluxe McCrispy. Then she opens the box

An irate McDonald’s customer’s claim about a McCrispy sandwich has social media users confused. Peach Lady (@momlifestlouis53) says she purchased a McCrispy sandwich, only to bite into it and discover it was raw.

Following her tirade, viewers thought that the patties were pre-cooked. Moreover, others stated they’ve unknowingly purchased undercooked food as well. Peach Lady showed off the McCrispy in a viral clip. It earned over 75,000 views as of Sunday.

Raw McCrispy?

A text overlay in the video reads, “McDonald’s do better,” as Peach Lady stands at a counter. She then slides a Mickey D’s food container in front of her and airs her grievances with the chain.

“I am eating a McChicken. Or, not a McChicken, it’s a deluxe McChicken,” she says.

She holds the box up to the camera which reads Deluxe McCrispy, before slamming it back down on the table.

“This only could happen to me, only to me,” she says, picking up the sandwich to show it to the camera. “It’s not cooked in the middle.”

Peach Lady claims that the sandwich is “all raw” in the middle, showing it to the camera.

“I have to drive all the way back there,” she continues. Peach Lady explains that she called the store to let them know and the workers offered to replace the sandwich for her.

“I don’t want a replacement,” the TikToker says. “Just give me my money back, this is…no. No, are you serious I feel sick now. Do you think they care? No, they don’t care. Do you think they care I have three kids at home? No, they don’t care.”

She claims the sandwich cost about $6 or $7.

Viewers were shocked and disgusted

Numerous users expressed how shocked they were that the McCrispy’s breaded breast wasn’t pre-made and just reheated.

One person wrote, “I had no idea those weren’t pre cooked and they didn’t just heat them up.”

However, others stated they had similar experiences at fast-food establishments. “This happened to me exactly!” one said.

Another wrote, “I was halfway through a chicken burger from nz maccas. And found it was half raw I couldn’t take it back or get a replacement. I hope you got your issue sorted.”

Someone else penned, “It’s not just you. It happens way too much and that’s why I’ve started boycotting them. Been clean for 60 days now.”

McChicken vs. McCrispy

Although both of these sandwiches do indeed contain chicken, there are some key distinctions between the two. First, is the protein. The McChicken sports a breaded chicken patty made up of ground chicken meat. This is reconstituted and formed much like a burger, and is then breaded and pre-made. It’s more like a giant, flat, chicken nugget.

The standard McChicken is placed on a regular McDonald’s cheeseburger bun, along with shredded lettuce and mayonnaise.

However, the McCrispy rocks an entirely different piece of meat: it’s a breaded filet of chicken breast. There’s no mayonnaise on the sandwich or lettuce either—just pickles and salted better. Furthermore, it’s sandwiched between two halves of a potato bun. Additionally, the McCrispy’s breast is seasoned differently than the McChicken’s.

Other raw McCrispies

It would appear that, unlike the McChicken, the McCrispy doesn’t come entirely pre-cooked. That’s because Peach Lady isn’t the only McDonald’s customer to complain about the item online.

One Reddit user who uploaded a post to the site’s r/fastfoodhorrorstories sub shared a photo of their undercooked McCrispy. Like the aforementioned TikToker, this Mickey D’s patron claims they took a big bite of “raw chicken.”

“I get that it’s a bunch of high schoolers in the back. But there was nobody else beside me ordering and raw food is raw food especially chicken,” they said.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, diners who consume “raw or undercooked” chicken are at risk for food poisoning. Moreover, several bacterial infections can be contracted such as salmonella. Additionally, raw poultry consumers could be afflicted with E. Coli, Clostridium perfringens, and campylobacter.

The Daily Dot has reached out to McDonald’s via email and Peach Lady via TikTok comment.



