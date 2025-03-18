How a satirical Facebook post sparked a right-wing conspiracy about Nancy Pelosi’s vineyard

Some right-wingers are amplifying a wholly false claim that Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) received $14 million from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) for “experimental farming.”

“This is an example of how a $174,000 salary turns into a $240,000,000 net worth,” text on the circulating image states. “Is it time for DOGE to audit Pelosi?”

The vineyard claim, however, is entirely made up and originated from a satirical Facebook page called America’s Last Line of Defense—whose most recent post is a similar meme of former CNN host Jim Acosta with text overlay stating that “USAID for Ukraine…paid $4 million to ‘disseminate positive information.’”

Several accounts are now circulating the image from Facebook—and some right-wingers are buying it as fact.

One X account, which identifies itself as a parody account in its bio, posted the image on Monday with no caption, and quickly amassed nearly 100,000 likes.

Multiple people commented asking Grok if the post’s claims were true—which Grok correctly debunked—but others immediately jumped to criticize Pelosi.

“That’s appalling,” wrote one person.

“That fits the definition of embezzlement in my opinion,” concluded someone else.

“AUDIT NANCY PELOSI. She got 14M from USAID,” blasted someone else. “But they’re telling you children will starve if you don’t keep funding a multi-millionaire’s vineyard with millions of dollars.”

One person seemed to realize the claims were false, but that wasn’t enough to sway her opinion.

“I don’t care if it is true or not. Matter zip zero nada to me. I want Bulldog Pelosi audited now not later,” she wrote.

The claim first began circulating on X in late February, when it was amplified by a DOGE fan account.

“what the heck????” commented X CEO Linda Yaccarino at the time.

Despite numerous Community Notes and Grok’s debunk commentary since, it has nonetheless continued to be floated as fact on the platform.

“Today I learned that Nancy Pelosi received a government grant for experimental farming on her vineyard. Amazing, isn’t it?!” remarked one person on a separate post.

“I would like them to investigate the flow of money that USAID allocated to her for her vineyard in the sum of $14 mill?” posted an account called “Side-Eye MAGA” on Tuesday. “The Pelosi’s have been gaining the system for decades off the sweat of working people who pay their taxes & follow our laws. We deserve ANSWERS!”

