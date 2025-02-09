‘As a cashier, I swear…’: Man goes shopping at T.J. Maxx. Then he notices something unusual

You came in for a candle. Now you’re trapped in the slow, snaking purgatory of the T.J. Maxx checkout line, staring at mystery-brand snacks and wondering if time still exists. Is this just how it is, or is it an elaborate social experiment designed to break us?

It’s pretty much a given that any trip to the retail house of wonders that is T.J. Maxx is going to include A LOT of time spent waiting in the checkout line.

As TikTok user Manny (@mannyerickk) tells us in a recent video that’s been viewed more than 1.4 million times, “It could be 3 a.m., 3 p.m., 1 p.m. and there’s still going to be a line at T.J. Maxx.”

Go on the T.J. Maxx treasure hunt

Lots of criticism of the unending lines inside the stores focuses on the perceived lack of employees and open registers. But the other side of the coin is that those same distraught shoppers keep coming back in the door and filling up the aisles.

That’s because shopping at T.J. Maxx isn’t just about scoring a deal—it’s a quest. Every visit is a high-stakes scavenger hunt, where the most committed shoppers (Maxxinistas, if you will) embrace the chaos in hopes of uncovering that one perfect, ridiculously marked-down designer find.

The ever-changing inventory, the limited stock, the “once it’s gone, it’s gone” mindset all taps into the thrill of the hunt. What should be a simple errand gets transformed into a full-blown dopamine-fueled adventure.

Retail experts call this the Treasure Hunt strategy, and T.J. Maxx has perfected it. The unpredictability of what’s on the shelves triggers the same psychological rush that keeps people playing slot machines—except instead of hitting the jackpot, you score a discounted Kate Spade purse.

Lines loosen shoppers’ wallets

And as unruly and bootleg as the long lines may look, there’s a method to the madness. The T.J. Maxx checkout line isn’t just long—it’s strategic. The path to the register is purposely designed to be an obstacle course of impulse purchases, so you second-guess any financial restraint. Mini skincare kits, artisanal chocolates, trendy water bottles, and motivational notebooks are all carefully placed to tempt you while you wait.

It’s a psychological play: By keeping shoppers engaged (and spending) in line, T.J. Maxx turns inconvenience into profit. Even if you didn’t intend to buy a lavender-infused sleep mask, by the time you reach the register, it’s already in your hands.

That means shoppers often find themselves stuck in an agonizingly slow-moving line, made worse by understaffing during peak hours. Reports from sister stores like Marshalls suggest that long wait times aren’t just an inconvenience. They’re a recurring frustration for loyal customers.

Some retailers have started addressing this by expanding their online presence and offering more self-checkout options, but at T.J. Maxx, the in-store experience remains king.

Never a dull moment

Of course, we’ve recently covered the warnings some shoppers have given over the skincare products potentially available inside T.J. Maxx stores. And another describes the borderline harassment she received while waiting in the never-ending line.

Commenters on the clip had a variety of thoughts on the store’s ever-present lines, with a former T.J. Maxx employee noting, “As a cashier at a T.J. Maxx, I swear people don’t work like why is it busy on a Wednesday at 1pm.”

Another simply asked, “How y’all got extra money to just spend?” in apparent bow to our inflationary economy.

And another threw shade at the store’s merchandise.

“Nothing in T.J. Maxx is worth standing in a line for 30 minutes,” they wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Manny via direct message, and to T.J. Maxx via email.

