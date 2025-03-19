‘Dogequest’ website that doxxed Tesla owners goes offline as critics call for terrorism charges

A website dubbed “Dogequest,” which published a searchable map with the names, addresses, and contact details of purported Tesla owners across the United States, is no longer live.

The short-lived website, which was first reported by 404 Media, also included details about Tesla dealerships and information on employees of Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE.

It is unclear exactly who is responsible for the site’s removal, but as of Wednesday morning, the domain is no longer accessible.

The site’s publication came amid a wave of anti-Musk-inspired vandalism against Tesla vehicles and dealerships, which Attorney General Pam Bondi described as “nothing short of domestic terrorism.”

Dogequest said that Tesla owners who wished for their information to be taken down could request to do so—but only with proof that they had sold their electric vehicles.

The website also suggested would-be vandals utilize the No Trace Project, whose stated mission is to “help anarchists and other rebels understand the capabilities of their enemies, undermine surveillance efforts, and ultimately act without getting caught.”

According to Newsweek, the Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking into the source of the data leak and whether legal action can be pursued against the site’s operators.

One person on X deduced based on publicly available domain information that the site went up on Monday using a VPN Host Master in Canada.

Musk and his supporters are hoping for swift legal consequences for the site creators.

“Encouraging destruction of Teslas throughout the country is extreme domestic terrorism!!” Musk blasted on Tuesday.

Encouraging destruction of Teslas throughout the country is extreme domestic terrorism!! https://t.co/8TCNIbrQxA — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 18, 2025

One Tesla owner warned: “Whoever owns dogequest will be responsible for the death of whoever tries to come to my house. I have kids. Remove my name now. First and only warning.”

Others likewise denounced the currently defunct website’s aims.

“This is the KKK reincarnated,” rebuked one person. “We are starting to approach the point of no return here.”

“This is terrorism. FBI needs to get this pulled down and make arrests,” demanded another commenter.

And on Truth Social, the sentiments toward dogequest were the same.

“Owner of site needs to be charged with terrorism,” stated one person. “Aiding and abetting.”

Wrote someone else: “#dogequest is the nazi’s list making site. That’s going to be a lot of felonies for the site admin & users…”

“Find the damm assholes who created this website and make the disappear,” appealed another person.

