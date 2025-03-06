Featured Video

Our top stories are about: Why a cat named Mischief has enthralled the internet , a realtor being fired after leaving a hateful note on a server’s receipt , a gay couple’s love story told through a park bench that is leaving the internet in tears , and a customer’s shock at the color of their Philadelphia cream cheese .

After that, our Senior Politics and Technology Editor David has a “Deplatformed” column for you.

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

The internet is falling in love with a cat named Mischief after a viral video detailing his antics all across a city was posted. The video has more than 7.6 million views.

When Ricardo, a server at Cazuelas Mexican Cantina in Columbus, Ohio, received a receipt with “ZERO” tip and a hateful note reading, “I hope Trump deports you!!!,” the community refused to stay silent.

➤READ MORE

A video by user Jack Ciapciak is bringing millions to tears after he shared the emotional journey of a park bench that became a symbol of love and loss

We all like to look pretty in pink—but that shouldn’t really apply to food like cream cheese.

By David Covucci

Politics & Technology Editor

The deep state is trying to kill RFK Jr.(‘s character)

Deplatformed is a weekly column that looks into the nether reaches of the internet—outside the big few that everyone already covers—to tell you the political discourse online.

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

☕ Shrinkflation has been creeping into everything from chocolates to macaroni and cheese. Now, it seems coffee lovers might be feeling its effects too, at least according to one person’s recent Starbucks experience.

🌶️ Huy Fong’s beloved sriracha isn’t quite the right color anymore. The reason for the change is loaded with drama.

🥃 A Cheesecake Factory diner says her husband was denied an Old Fashioned due to a lack of ladder access.

🐔 This Costco customer is going viral for showing the price difference between a cooked rotisserie chicken and a frozen pack of chicken.

🏋️ A man encountered some resistance upon trying to cancel a Planet Fitness membership and then pressed forward and canceled it, even though it might not have been the most prudent financial move.

🏳️‍🌈 From the Daily Dot archive: How a Sims 2 fan forum became an unwitting safe space for queer creatives.

