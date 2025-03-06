Advertisement
Newsletter: 😼 ‘Mischief’ is the chaotic cat everyone loves

Andrew Wyrich
Three screenshots of Mischief the cat. The Daily Dot newsletter web_crawlr logo is in the top left corner.
Internet culture is chaotic—but we'll break it down for you in one daily email.

Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr

Our top stories are about: Why a cat named Mischief has enthralled the internet, a realtor being fired after leaving a hateful note on a server’s receipt, a gay couple’s love story told through a park bench that is leaving the internet in tears, and a customer’s shock at the color of their Philadelphia cream cheese

After that, our Senior Politics and Technology Editor David has a “Deplatformed” column for you. 

See you tomorrow! 

— A.W. 

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

😼 INTERNET OBSESSION
‘God forbid cats have hobbies:’ Mischief the cat is so chaotic, his town had to make a map to track him 

The internet is falling in love with a cat named Mischief after a viral video detailing his antics all across a city was posted. The video has more than 7.6 million views. 

🧾 WTF
‘I hope Trump deports you!!!’: Realtor fired after leaving hateful note on server’s receipt

When Ricardo, a server at Cazuelas Mexican Cantina in Columbus, Ohio, received a receipt with “ZERO” tip and a hateful note reading, “I hope Trump deports you!!!,” the community refused to stay silent.

💖 BRB SOBBING
‘Started sobbing 3 slides in’: This gay couple’s love story, told through a park bench, is leaving everyone in tears

A video by user Jack Ciapciak is bringing millions to tears after he shared the emotional journey of a park bench that became a symbol of love and loss

🥯 GROSS
‘I would cry’: Woman stores Philadelphia cream cheese in the back of the fridge. Why does it look like this when she opens it?

We all like to look pretty in pink—but that shouldn’t really apply to food like cream cheese

Deplatformed, a web_crawlr column

By David Covucci
Politics & Technology Editor

photo collage of RFK Jr. surrounded by syringes pointing at his face, a tribute to the Unpopular Opinion meme.

The deep state is trying to kill RFK Jr.(‘s character)

Deplatformed is a weekly column that looks into the nether reaches of the internet—outside the big few that everyone already covers—to tell you the political discourse online. It runs on Thursdays in the Daily Dot's web_crawlr newsletter.

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

☕ Shrinkflation has been creeping into everything from chocolates to macaroni and cheese. Now, it seems coffee lovers might be feeling its effects too, at least according to one person’s recent Starbucks experience.

🌶️ Huy Fong’s beloved sriracha isn’t quite the right color anymore. The reason for the change is loaded with drama.

🥃 A Cheesecake Factory diner says her husband was denied an Old Fashioned due to a lack of ladder access.

🐔 This Costco customer is going viral for showing the price difference between a cooked rotisserie chicken and a frozen pack of chicken.

🏋️ A man encountered some resistance upon trying to cancel a Planet Fitness membership and then pressed forward and canceled it, even though it might not have been the most prudent financial move.

🏳️‍🌈 From the Daily Dot archive: How a Sims 2 fan forum became an unwitting safe space for queer creatives.

📝 Question of the Day

Everyone's got opinions, and we want to know yours. 

DO YOU PREFER CREAM CHEESE OR BUTTER ON A BAGEL?

