‘That’s considered a latte’: Woman asks Starbucks barista for iced coffee. Then she learns about this little-known policy change

Shrinkflation has been creeping into everything from chocolates to macaroni and cheese.

It’s become a common complaint among consumers, with some noticing that they’re paying more for less.

Now, it seems coffee lovers might be feeling its effects too, at least according to one TikToker’s recent Starbucks experience.

In a video that’s been viewed mroe than 223,700 times, Gina (@ms_glife) shared her frustration after ordering a regular iced coffee at Starbucks.

What went wrong at Starbucks?

“OK, so I just went to Starbucks,” Gina begins. “Starbucks always got some, some new [expletive] going on, but today I was so like, ‘Really?’

After ordering her usual, an iced coffee with a splash of milk, what she received didn’t look like what she’s used to.

“When I picked up the coffee, it was like halfway empty and super dark,” Gina recounts.

She decided to ask for a little more milk to lighten it up, assuming it wouldn’t be an issue. However, the barista’s response caught her off guard.

“She said, ‘We’re not allowed to do that because if I fill it to the top, that’s considered a latte,’” Gina explained. “What the hell is going on in this world?”

For Gina, the interaction was a first.

“I’ve been drinking Starbucks for like 100 million years, and today was the first time I thought, ‘Did you just make that up?’” she said.

Did Starbucks change its policy around ‘a splash of milk’ in their coffees?

Starbucks has not officially announced any recent changes to its policy regarding adding a “splash of milk” to coffee orders.

Traditionally, a small amount of milk or cream—typically less than 4 ounces—has been added upon request without an extra charge. Commenters explain this in a recent Reddit thread among Starbucks baristas.

However, policies can vary between locations and may be subject to change.

It’s possible that individual stores or baristas have different interpretations of what constitutes a “splash” versus a larger addition that might be classified—and charged—as a latte.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Gina and Starbucks via email for an official comment.

