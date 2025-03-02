‘I would cry’: Woman stores Philadelphia cream cheese in the back of the fridge. Why does it look like this when she opens it?

We all like to look pretty in pink—but that shouldn’t really apply to food like cream cheese. TikToker @musthavepickss, however, was caught off-guard when they opened their cream cheese only to find it Barbie-fied.

In a viral clip, which has amassed 2.1 million views, the TikToker opened the item and showed viewers how the white cheese was full of pink swirls as the “brother ew” TikTok sound played in the background. Accompanying on-screen text read: “New level of bacteria unlocked.”

Some commenters were rightfully disgusted by the discovery.

“Philadelphia mold terrifies me,” one wrote.

“This happens to my cottage cheese after 1 day,” another revealed. “Never again.”

A third joked that the TikToker should “call the FBI,” while a fourth admitted, “I would cry.”

However, others were not as terrified of the discovery as they should be, with some arguing that it actually looked quite appetizing.

“Why does this look yummy?” one asked.

“In my head this is strawberry flavoured,” another commenter wrote.

“If I didn’t know it was mold I would’ve probably still ate it thinking it was strawberry,” a third admitted.

While a fourth asked, “If not edible, why look yummy?”

The TikToker didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

Why does Philadelphia cheese go pink?

TikTok user @musthavepickss isn’t the only creator to go viral after sharing their pink Philadelphia. Back in February, Coco (@cocogreven) was left confused after finding similar pink patches on her own pack of Philadelphia cheese, despite the fact that the item hadn’t exceeded its sell-by date.

As well as telling her that opened Philadelphia can’t be left for more than two weeks, commenters all said the same thing: she had pink mold.

As defined by the Liveaco website, pink mold is actually a type of bacteria known as serratia marcescens. While it’s usually associated with bathroom mold, it thrives in any wet environment and feeds on fatty substances, making Philadelphia cheese the perfect candidate for such a substance to thrive.

According to the site, pink mold also poses a number of health risks including urinary tract infections, gastrointestinal problems and pneumonia.

So, as appetizing as it might look, you should never eat pink Philadelphia cheese.

KraftHeinz didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

