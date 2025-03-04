‘Started sobbing 3 slides in’: This gay couple’s love story, told through a park bench, is leaving everyone in tears

A TikTok video by user Jack Ciapciak is bringing millions to tears after he shared the emotional journey of a park bench that became a symbol of love and loss. Originally a surprise proposal spot for his fiancé, Jack Lorentzen, the bench in Hudson River Park took on a new meaning after Lorentzen’s passing. Now a memorial, it has become a gathering place for friends and family, a tribute to their relationship, and a source of comfort for Ciapciak.

On Feb. 26, 2025, TikTok user @jackciapciak posted a video captioned “Jack’s Memorial Bench.” Through a photo slideshow, Ciapciak explained that “two months before he died, I proposed to Jack by surprising him with a bench in Hudson River Park,” which he chose because it was in front of the LGBTQ+ memorial. Ciapciak made a fake plaque on the bench, asking his fiancé Jack to marry him.

Ciapciak said he hoped he could change the plaque to read “Jack & Jack” with their wedding date, but after Jack passed away, the bench became a memorial instead of a marker of the couple’s love. Ciapciak still wanted to replace the plaque, but couldn’t think of anything fitting…until he remembered his fiancé’s favorite film, Never Been Kissed.

Ciapciak remembered the scene where Josie says, “Find out who you are…and try not to be afraid of it,” and realized it was the perfect quote to memorialize his fiancé on the plaque.

The TikTok then shared more photos of friends and family visiting the bench for different milestones, including a year after Jack’s death, and the couple’s wedding date.

Ciapciak recounted happy gatherings at the bench, like friends drinking illegally, which “he would have loved,” and visiting the bench almost daily.

“Some days I feel like he’s saying hi to me when the sun shines down on the bench,” Ciapciak said in another photo.

Ciapciak concluded the video by encouraging viewers to visit Jack the next time they find themselves on the West Side Highway.

Millions are crying over Jack’s tribute to his lost love

The video garnered 9.8 million views, 1.6 million likes, and over 20,000 comments, mostly from viewers expressing how much Jack’s story touched them—whether they knew Jack, or not.

“Sobbing at 9:30 on a Wednesday for strangers again,” read one comment. “All I do on this app is cry for people I’ve never met,” read another. Still another read, “decided to watch Never Been Kissed tonight in his honor.”

Others went further to express their emotion over “Jack’s Memorial Bench,” posting reaction videos showing just how moved they were by Ciapciak’s story.

‘The defining force in Jack’s life’

According to his obituary, Jack Lorentzen—the “Jack” in Ciapciak’s video—was beloved, and led a happy, fulfilled life before his passing. On the relationship between Ciapciak and Lorentzen, the obituary read, “In 2016, Jack met his fiancé, soul mate and love of his life, Jack Ciapciak. From the very beginning, they both knew their meeting was something special, a one-of-a-kind, and they were constant companions. They were engaged to be married in the autumn of 2023 and their relationship became the defining force in Jack’s life. The two Jacks were incredibly happy together.”

Ciapciak continues to post TikTok videos about Jack and the nature of grief, giving viewers more chapters, photos and thoughts about Jack & Jack’s emotional story of love and loss.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @jackciapciak via direct message on TikTok. The creator did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

