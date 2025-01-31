‘Old Fashioned at the Cheesecake Factory is pretty funny’: Man tries to order an Old Fashioned at the Cheesecake Factory. Then a worker steps in

A Cheesecake Factory diner says her husband was denied an Old Fashioned due to a lack of ladder access.

Featured Video

Latisha Dunning (@latishadunning) posted a viral TikTok that’s garnered over 515,000 views as of Friday. In it, she shares her partner couldn’t have his drink request honored as the staff couldn’t reach the booze to make it.

“My husband ordered an old fashioned at the Cheesecake Factory,” the text overlay read. “[And] was told they didn’t have a ladder tall enough to get the bourbon they needed for it. So he had to order a different drink.”

A few seconds into the video, Dunning zooms her camera lens to the top of the liquor shelf at the restaurant. Then she pans down to her husband, who shakes his head.

Advertisement

In a caption for the post, she added that she wasn’t all that enthused by management’s response. “That’s a first,” she wrote. “Think I would have rather been told they were out.”

Drink choice questioned

Several viewers thought ordering a cocktail at the Cheesecake Factory was odd. “Old Fashioned at the Cheesecake Factory is pretty funny. I like to order beluga caviar at Applebees,” one said.

Someone else echoed this, writing, “1st mistake. Eating at the cheesecake factory. 2nd mistake ordering an old fashion at the cheesecake factory.”

Advertisement

However, others expressed having the same drink-ordering frustrations during their Cheesecake Factory visits. “Lol they didn’t even know what an old fashioned was when we went,” one penned.

Additionally, one TikToker was baffled by the denial of their drink request. “Got told this once when all I asked for was a whiskey sour. Like mam I can see the ingredients,” they wrote.

And another user on the app was baffled as to how the bottles were placed up top to begin with. They said, “I just wanna know how the bottle got up there in the first place if they don’t have a ladder big enough.”

But one person stated there’s a reason those bottles weren’t cracked open: “Those are display bottles? Every restaurant I’ve worked at the bottles on shelves like that are display bottles.”

Advertisement

Cheesecake Factory cocktail reviews

Eater posted an assessment of 17 different Cheesecake Factory cocktails. The results were mixed. He had high praise for the chain’s classic mojito and was surprised by the fresh ingredients it contained. The passion fruit margarita, comparatively, received much lower marks.

According to the reviewer, it was everything you didn’t like about margaritas, paired with the flavor of passion fruit. Furthermore, he did state that the chain indeed offers a “modern old fashioned.” However, upon taking a sip of the beverage, he wasn’t too thrilled with the flavor.

When it comes to the quality of a cocktail, it usually boils down to the bartender and the quality of the ingredients.

Advertisement

Moreover, chains will often implement pre-made, packaged mixes in crafting their cocktails. This could lead to overly saccharine-flavored drinks that’ll leave you with a hangover. Not to mention an artificial aftertaste in your mouth.

Chain restaurant cocktails: Are they bad?

One Reddit user posted to the site’s r/cocktails sub criticizing the alcoholic amalgamations served up by chains. They wondered why these locations never seem to “offer any decent cocktails.” Continuing, they wrote, “Why can’t Applebees make me a Negroni. Or a real Daiquiri, or heck a Manhattan/Rob Roy?”

They added that they believe these establishments are shooting themselves in the foot. That’s because they could very well be bringing in new customers if they were able to craft better beverages.

Advertisement

A fellow commenter replied that the target demographic of these restaurants isn’t necessarily booze snobs. Additionally, they wrote that training bar staff members is an expensive venture. Since the restaurant industry’s turnover rate is a “staggering” 75%, management might not see this as a worthwhile investment.

The Daily Dot has reached out to the Cheesecake Factory via email and Dunning via TikTok comment.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.