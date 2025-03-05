‘God forbid cats have hobbies:’ Mischief the cat is so chaotic, his town had to make a map to track him

The internet is falling in love with a cat named Mischief after a viral TikTok detailing his antics all across a city in England.

Featured Video

“[There’s] this local cat called Mischief who causes so much mischief that the locals have set up a Facebook page to keep track of him,” Amii (@amii.illustrates) said in a recent video that’s already pulled over 7.6 million views.

For a full minute, she shared pictures of Mischief taken by folks across Plymouth, starting with one of him “upsetting” her dog by perching on a nearby structure that same morning.

Advertisement

The variety of places Mischief has been spotted is truly incredible. There are images of him popping up at schools, in a mall, at a church, climbing through somebody’s window, and so much more.

“I swear I always see him around my back garden so I have NO IDEA how he finds the time for all of this?? Or how he gets around??” Amii wrote.

Where is Mischief the cat?

In addition to setting up a Facebook group to keep track of Mischief, a Plymouth resident also created a map for people to pinpoint where they’ve spotted him. “Mischief’s hangouts” pins offer dates, descriptions, and even photos uploaded by the many who have been fortunate enough to catch a glimpse of this locally famous feline.

Advertisement

“This is a whole city,” Amii pointed out. “These places are miles apart.”

One of the pictures she shared provides a clue as to at least one way Mischief may get around town. He was spotted perched next to the cargo in a parked ASDA van, suggesting that hitchhiking might be part of his adventuring routine.

“I also heard that he broke into Plymouth Naval Base twice,” she added.

Advertisement

Does Mischief the cat have a home?

For those worried about this fearless feline, the good news is that he’s got a loving home he can return to after he has gotten his temporary fill of exploring.

According to Plymouth Live, Mischief lives with Tonie Blackmore and her children. He was one of several kittens born to her previous cat, and the family kept two—Mischief and his sibling, Chaos.

“I have to ground him sometimes when he goes too far, I have to remind him he has a home,” Blackmore told Plymouth Live in 2023. “He’ll sit peaking [sic] out the blinds salty because he can’t go out. I got back from the shop the other day and his whole head was out the kitchen blind.”

Advertisement

She also shared that the Facebook group created by the community has helped them keep tabs on Mischief when he’s been gone for too long, and that her main worry is that he might “lose sense of his home if he’s getting fed elsewhere.”

But so far, Mischief has always managed to find his way back home—whether of his own accord, the charity of strangers, or the persistence of his devoted online watchers.

“I’ve been told that there is a team of people who go around and collects him whenever he goes too far,” Amii said.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.