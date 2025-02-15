Featured Video

Hello fellow web crawlers! Kira here, filling in for Andrew.

Today’s top stories are about: why people are trolling the GOP by refusing to recognize the Gulf of Mexico’s new name , why you shouldn’t buy new furniture before closing on a house, concerns that a new voting act will disenfranchise married women , and a man with bad dating luck who got roasted online.

“I’ll stop deadnaming it the Gulf of Mexico when Elon stops deadnaming his daughter Vivian,” wrote an X (or Twitter) user.

A woman on TikTok revealed why buying furniture before you close on a new home is the wrong move.

👰‍♀️ DIGITAL DEMOCRACY

Married women are warning that the SAVE Act is a backdoor disenfranchisement effort

Women are concerned that if they take their husbands’ last names, their voting rights may be in danger.

Meme History: Confused Math Lady

Meme History is a weekly column that dives deep into internet lore to uncover the history of famous memes.

👙 This Target shopper went to the swimsuit aisle. Then she noticed something unusual.

🧊 A Reddit user shared a puzzling discovery after using salt to fight the icy conditions. “I have never seen anything like this before. It’s like the sidewalk crumbled,” they wrote in the post.

👀 A Big Lots shopper was in for a surprise when they realized the item they were holding had two price tags, one of which was seemingly hidden.

💻 This frustrated Best Buy customer claims the retailer strung him along for weeks after promising to price-match his MacBook purchase, only to ultimately deny his refund request.

📹 From the Daily Dot archive: Here’s how local governments are surveilling their workers.

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

You’ve heard of boy apartments & girl apartments. Now introducing: A secret third thing.