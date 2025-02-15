Advertisement
Newsletters

Newsletter: 🌊 ‘Deadnaming’ the Gulf of Mexico becomes new form of resistance

Subscribe to web_crawlr to get the best and worst of internet culture in your inbox everyday.

Photo of Kira Deshler

Kira Deshler
Map of North America showing the name Gulf of America highlighted. A tweet over it reads: taking a page out of the republican playbook and will be refusing to recognize this name change.
@zoerosebryant/X
Featured Video

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Hello fellow web crawlers! Kira here, filling in for Andrew. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr

Advertisement

Today’s top stories are about: why people are trolling the GOP by refusing to recognize the Gulf of Mexico’s new name, why you shouldn’t buy new furniture before closing on a house, concerns that a new voting act will disenfranchise married women, and a man with bad dating luck who got roasted online. 

After that, Kyle has a new edition of “Meme History” for you.

Until next time,

— K.D. 

Advertisement

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

🌊 POLITICAL CLAPBACKS
The right keeps deadnaming trans people—Now the internet is ‘deadnaming’ the Gulf of Mexico (and Twitter, and HBO)

“I’ll stop deadnaming it the Gulf of Mexico when Elon stops deadnaming his daughter Vivian,” wrote an X (or Twitter) user.

Advertisement

READ MORE

🛋️ BUYER BEWARE
‘All realtors warn against this’: Woman goes furniture shopping before closing on a home. Then she gets a call from her realtor

A woman on TikTok revealed why buying furniture before you close on a new home is the wrong move. 

READ MORE

Advertisement

👰‍♀️ DIGITAL DEMOCRACY
Married women are warning that the SAVE Act is a backdoor disenfranchisement effort

Women are concerned that if they take their husbands’ last names, their voting rights may be in danger

READ MORE

Advertisement

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

In Body Image

By Kyle Calise
Video Producer

Advertisement
In Body Image

Meme History: Confused Math Lady 

Meme History is a weekly column that dives deep into internet lore to uncover the history of famous memes. It runs on Saturdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

👙 This Target shopper went to the swimsuit aisle. Then she noticed something unusual.

🧊 A Reddit user shared a puzzling discovery after using salt to fight the icy conditions. “I have never seen anything like this before. It’s like the sidewalk crumbled,” they wrote in the post.

Advertisement

👀 A Big Lots shopper was in for a surprise when they realized the item they were holding had two price tags, one of which was seemingly hidden.

💻 This frustrated Best Buy customer claims the retailer strung him along for weeks after promising to price-match his MacBook purchase, only to ultimately deny his refund request.

📹 From the Daily Dot archive: Here’s how local governments are surveilling their workers

Advertisement

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

You’ve heard of boy apartments & girl apartments. Now introducing: A secret third thing.

TAGS

newsletters Previous editions of web_crawlr Web_Crawlr
First published:

Kira Deshler

Kira Deshler is the assistant newsletter editor at the Daily Dot. Kira received a Master’s in Media Studies from UT Austin and has previously written for sites like Slash Film and Looper. She runs her own Substack newsletter, Paging Dr. Lesbian, and is a member of GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics.

Kira Deshler
 
The Daily Dot