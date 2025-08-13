“It’s like a car crash, I can’t look away”: Bride’s Elvis serenade gets painfully awkward when groom slips away mid-song in Vegas wedding

A Vegas bride’s plan to surprise her husband with a live Elvis serenade didn’t go quite as expected. TikToker Ortal Edri (@ortaledri) shared a video of herself belting “Can’t Help Falling in Love” alongside an Elvis impersonator, only for her groom, Shamir Fink, to wander off before the chorus.

Elvis has left the building…and so has the groom

Edri’s clip has racked up over 18.8 million views and 1.5 million likes on TikTok. In the video, she walks down from the altar in her white dress, confidently belting the ballad. The video’s caption read, “Surprising my shy husband with his favorite Elvis song at our Vegas wedding ended up Elvis enjoyed it more 😭” At one point, she pauses mid-performance to call out, “Where is my husband?” before spotting him at the back of the room and powering through the rest of the song.

Speaking to Newsweek, Edri explained that her husband had been drinking before the ceremony. Because he usually films their content, he stepped away to capture a different angle. Unfortunately, that left her duetting with Elvis while the groom was off-camera.

“I always knew I would sing at our wedding when the day came,” she said. “music is such a big part of our lives.” The couple, together for 12 years, also collaborates on music: Fink produces while Edri sings.

The viral clip’s initial text overlay reads, “When you decide to surprise your camera-shy husband with a wedding song and you had to chase him down the chapel because he disappeared on you.”

Despite the teasing, Fink told Newsweek that he appreciated the moment.”I would have enjoyed her surprise even more if I’d drunk a little less beforehand and felt a lot less nervous,” he said. “But I’m always moved when Ortal sings to me.”

He added that the pressures of planning a wedding in four days contributed to the chaos. “We understand each other deeply, and what you see in a one-minute video doesn’t always reflect the whole reality. But honestly, it’s impossible not to get emotional when you hear her sing.”

TikTok weighs in on the bride’s Elvis serenade

While intended as a heartfelt gesture, the moment didn’t land with everyone. Many viewers described the scene as awkward, even cringeworthy.

One commenter wrote, “This looks like his worst nightmare 😭 girl why did you do this to him?” Another added, “Singing at your own wedding is a weird flex 😂” Multiple people joked that they weren’t sure if the husband knew he was getting married.

Edri’s musical surprise sparked debate on TikTok about public displays of affection and performance at weddings.

Many people referred to Madison Humphrey (@madison.humphreyy), a TikToker known for parodying cringey wedding scenes, noting that they for once saw the original video before she did.

“I’ve never arrived before Madison Humphrey before. I’m not sure what to do while we wait,” one person said.

@ortaledri did not respond immediately to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

