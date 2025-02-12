‘You’re an emotional peasant’: Guy asks for dating advice after 3 girls rejected his texts, and boy does he get it

Dating in the modern era can be rife with challenges and emotional upheavals, something a man on X, formerly known as Twitter, has recently struggled with. He asked for advice on what he’s doing wrong.

Featured Video

@yslj0rdiee’s tweet reads, “What am I doing wrong man these are 3 [different] girls and all same results,” and has three images attached of text conversations with each of the women. In each of the responses to his messages, which range from polite to what could be interpreted by some as passive-aggressive joking, the young women shoot him down, citing their studies or saying they realize that they aren’t ready to commit to a relationship right now.

One woman wrote, “Listen, I really appreciate the interest but to be honest with you I’m a senior about to graduate and move to another city and I’m not sure I want to get involved with anything right now.”

Advertisement

The second one said, “On a real note I don’t think this is a good idea for me I’m so sorry. I’m just really busy and I thought I was ready for something like this, but I don’t think I am and I don’t want to make you believe I am. You’re so sweet and nice and I’m so honored you talked to me the other day :) I hope you find someone as sweet as you and who deserves all the time and attention you have to give. that being said, I am totally down to chat if you just want to talk !!”

@yslj0rdiee thumbs-downed all of her messages.

Advertisement

The final woman wrote, “I don’t wanna waste your time I’m pretty focused on myself rn I don’t really want to start a talking stage, I think I’m going to pass on that date.”

Reactions to unlucky-in-love guy’s texts

Replies to @yslj0rdiee’s query were mixed, with many folks offering him advice on how to up his texting game, while others reassured him that the dating scene these days is especially tough and that he shouldn’t give up after some negative responses. There were others, however, who took issue with what they saw as his demanding and potentially condescending texting style.

Advertisement

“You didn’t do anything bad man, it’s not always your fault. Some girls are not into relationships now and it’s better for you. Keep shooting your shot, l was in the same stage youre in rn and now I have a gf whos the most beautiful girl. Heads up, it’s for the best,” @JereVenencia13 replied.

Meanwhile, @funko_wop was of the opposite opinion and wrote, “Look pal I get rejected as much as the next guy, modern dating is tough, but between the thumbs downs and the you can’t be serious on that last one your soul is b*tchmade and your spirit is wanting. No wonder women don’t want you you’re an emotional peasant.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Research on digital communication in relationships

As noted in a Pew Research Center article, cell phones and social media can play an important (negative) role in relationships. “Amid growing debates about the impact of smartphones and social media on romantic relationships, a Pew Research Center survey conducted in October 2019 finds that many Americans encounter some tech-related struggles with their significant others.”

Advertisement

In the end, it’s important to note that not everyone reads into messages the same way. What one person might read as a polite message someone else might see as being a subtle dig. But if your communication styles aren’t on the same wavelength, it might be difficult to get that relationship off the ground.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.