‘I think someone at Target really messed up’: Shopper goes to swimsuit aisle. Then she notices something unusual

A Target shopper noticed a rack of aquamarine one-piece bathing suits for sale at the store.

However, it wasn’t the only one.

In a viral video with over 1.8 million views, user Chelsea Laurèn (@miss_c_lauren) showed off an entire section of the store.

It was filled with the same swimsuit color and design.

“I think someone at Target really messed up,” she said. “And ordered a little bit too much of one color.”

Shopper blames Target worker

In the clip, the shopper figured a Target worker with a learning disability probably made a mistake with the order.

“The dyslexic was in charge or ordering that day (and I can say this cuz I am dyslexic),” the video’s caption read.

While it is unclear who was responsible for the overstocked bathing suit, many agreed the surplus was probably due to a mistake.

Target workers and merchandise often inspire viral content.

One Target worker went viral after issuing a warning for shoppers that decide they no longer want items they took off of the store’s shelves. Another employee went viral after she blasted a shopper for parking in the store drive-up spot meant to pick up orders.

Many have also used the platform to decry the store’s policy to lock up certain items.

In the comments section, many imagined how the worker must have felt after making the mistake.

“I can guarantee the Merchandising Inventory Analyst’s eye is twitching,” user Hannah wrote.

“The fact that they put them all out is wild lol,” user steph said.

Others imagined how the large amount of swimsuits in the same style and color could possibly be used.

The color reminded many of the Statue of Liberty.

“This would be incredible for a group Statue of Liberty costume,” user Doctor Frasier Crane said.

“Time to re-learn the Miss Congeniality group dance number,” user Kelley wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Chelsea Laurèn and Target by email for comment.



