California Governor Gavin Newsom uses President Donald Trump’s own social media strategy to clap back at recent Republican gerrymandering attempts in Texas.

And the internet can’t help but applaud the strategy.

So how is Newsom “tweeting” like Trump?

Before abandoning X (then Twitter) for his own social media platform, Truth Social, Trump was infamous for his all-caps and insulting tweets to democratic politicians.

Now, Newsom is employing a similar approach on X to push back against Texas’s recent attempt to change voting districts mid-decade—departing from the usual tradition of updating them every 10 years with the new census. According to The Hill, blue states like California, New York, and Illinois threaten to enact their own changes if Texas proceeds with the restructuring in favor of Republicans.

In a Trump-style post, Gavin writes, “DONALD TRUMP, THE LOWEST POLLING PRESIDENT IN RECENT HISTORY, THIS IS YOUR SECOND-TO-LAST WARNING!!! (THE NEXT ONE IS THE LAST ONE!). STAND DOWN NOW OR CALIFORNIA WILL COUNTER-STRIKE (LEGALLY!) TO DESTROY YOUR ILLEGAL CROOKED MAPS IN RED STATES. PRESS CONFERENCE COMING — HOSTED BY AMERICA’S FAVORITE GOVERNOR, GAVIN NEWSOM. FINAL WARNING NEXT. YOU WON’T LIKE IT!!! THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER.”

Another reads, “DONALD ‘TACO’ TRUMP, AS MANY CALL HIM, ‘MISSED’ THE DEADLINE!!! CALIFORNIA WILL NOW DRAW NEW, MORE “BEAUTIFUL MAPS,” THEY WILL BE HISTORIC AS THEY WILL END THE TRUMP PRESIDENCY (DEMS TAKE BACK THE HOUSE!). BIG PRESS CONFERENCE THIS WEEK WITH POWERFUL DEMS AND GAVIN NEWSOM — YOUR FAVORITE GOVERNOR — THAT WILL BE DEVASTATING FOR “MAGA.” THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER! — GN”

This isn’t the first time Newsom has trolled the president. After Trump threatened to have Newsom arrested if he didn’t comply with his border czar, Tom Homan, the governor taunted him on an NBC interview.

“Come after me. Arrest me. Let’s just get it over with, tough guy,” Newsom said.

What do social media users think of Newsom’s strategy?

Redditors on r/politics call Newsom’s strategy “brilliant,” saying it’s an ingenious way to “fight fire with fire.”

“Best part is that following trumps style removes the ability to argue it’s childish or etc… as it would apply to Trump too and if questioned about it, Newsom would just respond that you have to need down to speak to a child eye to eye…..,” one writes.

“We need more of this from Democrats in general….,” another says.

“I’m cool with the counter-trolling. Not the biggest fan of Newsom, but, ‘enemy of my enemy’ and all,” a third adds.

However, some don’t agree with the move, saying it’s distracting from the bigger issues.

“This is all Newsom could do. Prepare for Vance/Mace in 2028 if he’s the Democrat nominee,” a commenter says.

“Will he just [expletive] do it already. Sure, the mockery is fun and all, but we’re kind of in a literal crisis here,” another writes.

“I don’t think this is the way. It just escalates the tension between the two parties,” a third suggests.

