“Good luck to that guy”: Eminem laughs off being called “the guy from Fortnite” at event

Apparently, the way you first learned about Emiem reveals a generational divide: for some, it’s his music, and for others, it’s Fortnite.

What was Eminem’s response to his new nickname?

Recently, a fan caught a video of Eminem interacting with his supporters. The fan recording the video shouted out, “Yo, it’s the guy from Fortnite.”

Everyone burst out laughing. And, surprisingly, so did Eminem.

Eminem cracked up when someone called him “The guy from Fortnite” 😭 pic.twitter.com/h15QpUo5cY — The Eminem Bible (@Shadyind) August 7, 2025

If you grew up listening to Eminem, chances are that you are familiar with his demeanor and how he holds himself as a person. He has also been known to cosplay entertaining characters, with the most notable being Slim Shady. Is his Fortnite fame just another character for him?

This isn’t the first Fortnite celebrity collab, either. The game has collaborated with numerous celebrities for years, including Travis Scott and Ariana Grande.

Meanwhile, Eminem has collaborated with the gaming platform on several occasions, most recently on the Chapter 2 remix in 2024, which centered around famous hip-hop artists. In the game, rap battles are the replacement of the game’s signature battle royale, and easter eggs of Eminem were spread out in the game.

People’s reactions online are all the same

After the fan captured this moment, commenters were amazed that the person was able to make Eminem – someone who doesn’t showcase his emotions a lot – laugh.

“Imagine making THE Eminem laugh,” one commenter wrote.

“Bro definitely gonna create a rhyme from that lol calling it now,” a second commenter wrote.

“My guy laughed!”, a third commenter wrote.

Other commenters took note of how the moment could potentially change his life.

One person wrote, “The ‘I’m kidding I’m kidding I’m kidding’ after he said it might just have saved his career.”

A second person wrote, “Bro is probably holding in so much rage from that.”

A third person wrote, “Good luck to that guy, diss track incoming.”

